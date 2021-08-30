North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.