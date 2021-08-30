ANDOVER — Dozens of people gathered in the morning heat Thursday outside the newly renovated Robb Center with joy.
It was finally the grand opening for the recently renovated building.
Town officials thanked donors who helped raise more than $500,000 for the project. They also told stories of Don and Vicki Robb — the longtime local volunteers who were dedicated to helping the town's seniors.
"They were dedicated and active members of the community, not only on boards and committees but also reaching out to individual members of the community," said Elizabeth Chen, state Secretary of Elder Affairs, who visited Andover for the occasion.
The center has been operational for months since it opened in April, but, there were pandemic-related restrictions in place until more recently that forced the center to push the grand opening until the late August day when people could more safely gather.
Andover Director of Elder Services Jane Burns shared one of her first memories of the center with the crowd.
"Shortly after we moved into the center and COVID restrictions were lessened, I was walking through the lobby," she said. "Two ladies saw each other for the first time in over a year and a half. The squeals of joy reminded me of young children on a playground delighting in each other's company. I couldn't help but smile. In that brief moment, I saw the meaning of the center and the value of it to this great community."