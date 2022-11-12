LAWRENCE — Two Northern Essex Community College students, Thelma Ortiz and Skylar Underwood, both of Lawrence, were recently awarded $700 scholarships from the Massachusetts Educational Opportunity Association.
Ortiz and Underwood are involved in NECC’s Pathways to Academic and Career Excellence Program, a student support services program that assists first-generation, low-income, or disabled students to graduate and transfer to four-year colleges.
The state association awards the scholarships annually to just six students, statewide, who have demonstrated the ability to overcome significant obstacles and attain educational excellence.
Ortiz is on track to graduate in 2023 with a Respiratory Care Associate Degree. She said she is inspired in her educational journey by her mother, who came to the United States from Guatemala at age 19 in search of a better future. Like her mother, Ortiz has a learning disability, but she said her mother taught her how to overcome obstacles by remaining focused on her goal.
“I hope my story will make a difference in another student’s academic journey and inspire them through their challenges and obstacles,” Ortiz said.
Ortiz said the scholarship money will allow her to work less to focus on her studies and become “the best clinician I can be for my community.”
Skylar Underwood, an Educational Studies major and first-generation college student, uses the pronouns “they/them.”
When they first enrolled in Northern Essex, Underwood was initially unsure of what they wanted to study. Now, Underwood is planning to transfer to a four-year school after graduation next spring.
“I was ecstatic and relieved (to receive this scholarship) because I am one step closer to my goal,” Underwood shared.
“This award will be going into my savings account to help me pay for my hopeful transfer to UMass Amherst. It will allow me to hold my spot next fall. My ultimate goal is to become a high school English teacher in a diverse area so I can give the students the representation they deserve. I want to create a safe space and allow the students to see themselves in the curriculum.”
To learn more about the program at NECC, contact coordinator Kristin Arnold at karnold@necc.mass.edu or visit necc.mass.edu/succeed/academic-support-services/pace.
