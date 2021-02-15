LAWRENCE — Covered with ice and snow, the lot at Lowell and Margin streets is now officially set aside for spring flowers and plants.
“Your memory will forever bloom,” reads the granite slab made for the new Lowell Street Community Garden, dedicated Thursday afternoon to Denise Murray, 50, a beloved anti-violence advocate who died in her sleep Jan. 4.
The garden is visible from a porch at 375 Lowell St. where Murray’s son, Timothy Walker, 20, was shot to death on July 24, 2010.
Following his death, Murray worked for months to have an anti-violence message posted on a city billboard.
She vowed to be the voice for him and all murder victims going forward. She also responded by promoting peace and spreading kindness in any way she could.
Her sister Tonya Woods recalled Murray’s care and concern for others that reached back to when she was a young girl.
Murray always said, “Love you more,” to family and friends, said Woods, who was surrounded by family members during the brief ceremony on Lowell Street.
She recalled when they were young girls and their mother went grocery shopping. Her mother would still be getting groceries out of the car and Murray would be handing out the just-purchased ice cream to neighborhood kids, Woods said.
Also, many children in their neighborhood did not have ample clothing and Murray would often help them. Woods remembered seeing a “little girl wearing an outfit that used to be mine.”
Woods said Walker’s death had such a tremendous effect on her sister and “she did not want anyone else to go through what she did.”
Her response was not darkness, but truly effusive love and kindness.
“Everyone in this city has been connected to her in one way or another,” Woods said. “We are grateful to everyone for sharing so much love and keeping her memory alive.”
Acting Mayor Kendrys Vasquez presented Murray’s family with an official proclamation from the city acknowledging her “remarkable life and accomplishments.”
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.