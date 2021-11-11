METHUEN — The city paid tribute to veterans living and deceased Thursday at a variety of events throughout Methuen.
At Elmwood Cemetery, the Arnold Greenwood Post 8349 Veterans of Foreign Wars held a ceremony before residents and local leaders, including Mayor Neil Perry, Police Chief Scott McNamara, Fire Chief Tim Sheehy and several members of the Methuen City Council.
Four members of the Methuen Fire Department Honor Guard were also in attendance, as were Girl Scout Troop 83905, featuring students from Marsh, Tenney and Comprehensive Grammar schools and Troop 85210, made up of sophomores and juniors from Methuen High School. Two bugle players from Methuen High School offered up a ceremonial version of taps.
One of the afternoon’s guest speakers, Senior VFW Commander Ed “Hoppy” Curran, introduced Gold Star Mother Celeste Vicente as he paid tribute to her late son, Marine Cpl. David M. Vicente, during his remarks.
“I was the veterans service officer when David lost his life (in Iraq in 2004) and it’s a situation I will always remember,” Curran said. “As I go by that bridge, as I did today to get here, I always say a prayer for David and his family.”
“In war and in times of peace, veterans have ensured our country remains the land of the free and, surely, the home of the brave,” Curran said. “For many in our country, today is just another day...but for those of us here today who know the importance of this day. The importance of honoring the sacrifice of the relative few who afforded each and every American opportunity to live free of tyranny and fear. We work to honor our veterans not only on Veterans Day but on every single day.”
State Rep. Linda Dean Campbell, herself a former U.S. Army paratrooper, echoed Curran’s sentiments about showing up for veterans.
“For us to come together publicly and say that we appreciate them is important. We haven’t been attacked on our shores since 9/11 and given how dangerous this world is, I think people tend to forget that,” Campbell said. “We have to have their backs and they have to know we appreciate their service. Showing up is very important.”
Elsewhere in Methuen, a similar ceremony was held at Walnut Grove ceremony by American Legion Post 122.
Ron Marsan hosted his annual breakfast at Country Kitchen to start the day, while Mayor Perry provided breakfast sandwiches from Ellie’s Farmhouse in between the two cemetery ceremonies. In the afternoon, Ellie’s Farmhouse owner Rick Angelo offered free meals to veterans and a “Songs of World War II” concert took place at Nevins Memorial Library.