Community leaders praise outgoing hospital CEO

LAWRENCE —Community leaders reacted with appreciation and gratitude for Dianne Anderson's accomplishments after news rippled through the region that the Lawrence General Hospital CEO was stepping down on Nov. 6 .
The words legacy, visionary, and leader were oft-repeated to describe how she turned Lawrence General Hospital into a top regional medical center with state-of-the-art facilities, off-campus buildings and services that strengthened its community outreach.
"She saw great potential for the hospital and put a team of talented people in place and had a strategy for success," said Ellen Murphy Meehan, a longtime consultant to LGH and former vice president there. "She has left us with a stronger hospital and truly a regional medical center that can serve the community better than ever before."
For Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera, who grew up in the city, the news was bittersweet.
"It's a sad day, but she's such a great leader," Rivera said. "She made it a world-class institution. Dianne has made having a world-class hospital a high point of me being mayor. A lot of mayors would be jealous to have leadership like that, that is so committed to their community."
Part of Anderson's vision, Murphy Meehan believes, evolved from her diverse background from working at hospitals in Boston, New York and Scotland while understanding patient and staffing needs having worked as a nurse.
"My sense is she identified the strengths and potential that it had the moment she walked in the door," Murphy Meehan said. "She set about putting all the building blocks in place with a talented staff through her expertise and confidence in the team of the hospital nurses, doctors, ER staff, operating room staff ... she tapped into the potential that was already there."
Andover's Bob Gilbert, who is the chairman of the board at Lawrence General, highlighted two achievements that underscored Anderson's vision, strategy and commitment to improving community health care.
"The outstanding Joint Commission Survey, which focuses on safety and the quality of care in a hospital, and how it operates, gave glowing reviews. They said it was one of the best hospital reviews that they had done all year," Gilbert said of Lawrence General Hospital. "When they do a report on a hospital, it's usually between 60 to 70 pages long when it looks at how a hospital operates. The report for Lawrence General was only 17 pages.
"It's a glowing report card and validation of what she accomplished in her 10 years there."
Gilbert also lauded Anderson for the modernization and expansion of off-campus facilities, growth and services.
"The Santagati Center for Surgery is one the most modern surgical centers in the Commonwealth," Gilbert said. "Now there are doctors from all over looking to perform operations at Lawrence General with state-of-the-art facilities that were conceived and constructed under her watch.
"The Andover Medical Center off Route 93 was also part of her plan to expand the campus to the community and bring it closer to the people it serves," Gilbert added. "In 10 years, she's left the reputation as a high quality and low cost provider. It's been a great decade."
LGH has become known for its handling of emergency room and trauma visits, Murphy Meehan said.
"It's a community hospital with 70,000 emergency visits and partnerships with all the local providers," Murphy Meehan said. "She saw a tremendous strength and she built on it by advancing programs, or the trauma service — LGH is one of state's best and busiest.
"In a community like Lawrence you have probably the greatest diversity and in-patient exposure,"Murphy Meehan added. "The ER there sees everything that a Mass. General or Brigham and Women's does with its volume."
Rivera agreed.
"She and her staff can say that they save lives, and that they save lives every day with the cath lab, trauma center, and all the amazing work they do up there," Rivera said. "It shows that communities can be great partners and great hospitals. And it's in no small part due to her leadership."
Anderson's successor will ultimately be determined after a thorough search, according to Gilbert.
"We are very confident that she built superb leadership and a deep bench and we have great confidence in Deb Wilson to lead the hospital as the interim CEO," Gilbert said. "Dianne was a visionary and Deb in many ways was the person that made it happen.
"We think in fairness, for something so momentous after 10 years, the board should step back and consider all the options going forward," Gilbert added. "The trustees and fiduciaries should do a thorough search, which is no reflection on Deb."