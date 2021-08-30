LAWRENCE — A Go Fund Me crowd sourcing account has been set up to help the family of slain U.S. Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario of Lawrence.
The family of Rosario, 25, who was killed in a suicide bombing last Thursday in Kabul, Afghanistan, has asked for their privacy to be respected at this time, according to Mayor Kendrys Vasquez.
However, in a statement released through his office, the family has specified how they would like to receive support from community members.
"For those who would like to donate to the family, the ONLY verified means of collecting funds is through their GoFundMe page: https://gofund.me/beb28aa9," according to a statement released by Vasquez's office on Monday.
The mayor's office warned "any other fundraising or donation collection models that you see online or in-person up this point in time, were not created or authorized by the family. The list includes but is not limited to: Funds collected physically in-person, CashApp, Venmo, PayPal, Square, Facebook, DonorBox, DonorPerfect, Fundly, etc.," according to the statement.
Rosario was among 13 service members killed in Kabul. Their remains were returned to U.S. soil at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Sunday with President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden and family members solemnly waiting.
In the wake of the killings in Kabul, military support websites and social media pages have issued warnings regarding fraudulent collection or donation sites.
Plans for Rosario's escort back to Lawrence and funeral were still being arranged Monday. Her escort is expected to include local and state police, Lawrence firefighters and others.
Rosalinda Rosario, in an interview with The Eagle-Tribune on Saturday, said in addition to the tragic killing, the family was facing eviction from their North Lawrence apartment.
She said the family needs a three-bedroom apartment and has a Section 8 voucher.
Several efforts were underway Monday to help the family with their housing issue.
State Rep. Frank Moran said he was contacted by an organization willing to pay the family’s rent for the next six months.
Heal Lawrence, a Lawrence nonprofit founded a decade ago to help fire victims, said it also planned to help the fallen Marine’s family.
And Vilma Martinez-Dominguez, a city worker, said she was in touch with a landlord who could offer an apartment to the family. Martinez-Dominguez was trying to get in touch with the family to speak with them about the opportunity.