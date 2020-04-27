NORTH ANDOVER — Tony and Joyce Arrigo, who have lived in North Andover for the past 20 years, have done very well in life.
They own Spectra Medical Devices of Wilmington, a large manufacturer of procedural needles that employs 300 workers. Before going into the business world with her husband, Joyce was a nurse — and when she saw the newscasts of dozens of nurses, doctors and other health care professionals working so hard to save the lives of COVID-19 victims, she decided she had to to something to show appreciation and support.
Relying on an extensive network of friends in the catering business and at hospitals, she arranged to donate 125 boxed lunches from Spinelli's of East Boston to the nurses at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge —where her three children were born — April 11. She also gave them flowers from Nunan's of Georgetown.
Then on Tuesday, she and her company donated lunches and flowers to 50 of the nurses who work in the intensive care unit at Massachusetts General Hospital. ICU, she explained, is where COVID-19 patients receive treatment.
When they get a little better, she said, they are transferred to a stepdown unit.
"As a former nurse myself, I feel a special bond for the heroic health care workers on the front lines who perform vitally important duties for their patients and in doing so put their own lives at risk during this Covid-19 global crisis. It’s my hope that this gesture lets them know, now more than ever, that they have our gratitude and respect,” Arrigo said.
She said she will be spearheading Spectra Medical Devices' donations of lunches from Spinelli's and flowers to nurses at Massachusetts hospitals as long as the pandemic lasts.
Tony Arrigo founded Spectra Medical Devices in 1995. He is the chief executive officer while Joyce is the senior vice president.