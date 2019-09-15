METHUEN — Two of four candidates for mayor will remain after Tuesday's preliminary election. They will face off for the city's top job Nov. 5.
The winner will replace one-term Mayor James Jajuga and inherit historic money woes.
After financial turmoil in the police and school departments, the city was forced to accept state financial oversight and subsequently created the Department of Administration and Finance, headed by recently named Chief Administrative and Financial Officer Maggie Duprey.
The newly elected mayor will work closely with Duprey and the city council to assure history does not repeat itself.
Not all of the candidates on the ballot come with political experience, but they tout that as a positive thing.
Here's some basic information about the four candidates to appear on the ballot Tuesday. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Jennifer Kannan
Kannan is a realtor, two-time city councilor at large and current council chairperson. This is Kannan's second run for mayor. Her first run was unsuccessful against then-incumbent Mayor Stephen Zanni.
Kannan said the last year — a monumental one in Methuen — played a role in her decision to make another go at the bigger job.
"Now that the CAFO is here, that is a huge change in how our government is going to work," Kannan told The Eagle-Tribune shorty after announcing her candidacy in June. "That role is going to handle all collective bargaining agreements and it will take the politics out of collective bargaining. I think that's why when I see this position, I see a new beginning."
Kannan has recused herself from a hot-topic discussion in Methuen — funding pricey contracts for superior police officers. Her son is a patrolman, and though he is not directly impacted by the higher-ups pay, he works within the department so she has left the room for discussions.
A page on her campaign website reads, "I am as concerned as many residents are about mistakes made in the past few years, but in order to effectively address those concerns, we need someone with a depth of knowledge, a proven track record and leadership experience, and a determination to move forward."
Neil Perry
Perry began his career as a state certified transitional bilingual educator in Methuen. He was laid off after the adoption of Proposition 2½, he said. He went on to a career at Raytheon, where he remains 38 years later.
This is his first run for office.
"This is not about starting a career as a politician," he said, explaining that his motivation to run was fueled by Methuen's money shortcomings.
He has plans to run the city like a business, he said.
He has touted that his campaign has been run without money from city employees.
"If you're going to be their boss, you shouldn't be taking their money," he said.
Perry wants to tackle the issue of accountability concerning police pay. That's what awakened him from a "political hibernation," he said.
"If Methuen is ever going to change, it's the time," he said.
Don Riccio
Riccio is also running for the mayor's job without political experience. He has been involved in Cub Scouts for 11 years and the Senior Center, he said.
He believes he is the right person to lead the city because he does not have conflicts of interest in the police department, which is the case with Kannan and current Mayor James Jajuga. And also, he said, he does not have family members working for the city in any capacity.
"I see what's been going on and I think they need a fresh person in there to right the ship," he said.
Riccio said he has thought about running for city council "many times."
"But it just didn't seem like they have as much power to do anything," he said. "I want to get things done."
Riccio currently works as a self-employed computer consultant.
Daniel Shibilia Jr.
Shibilia said he is running for mayor — his first political venture — after feeling like "the people running the city aren't doing it in a way that us regular residents want it done."
"We all feel very disconnected," he said. "Kind of abandoned by the politics at City Hall."
Shibilia is a dad of two young children who relies on many of the city's offerings.
"My kids go to these schools, we drive these roads, we go to these parks," he said.
Shibilia is a manger at the Department of Children and Families for the last four years. Before that, he was an attorney doing commercial real estate.
He considered running for city council before making the leap for mayor, he said, but thinks his skill set could be better utilized in the mayor's office.
"The city council is strong. It looks like it'll be strong next year," he said. "We need someone on the other side who is strong."
Shibilia is married to a Haverhill social worker. He said he has no familial relations in Methuen. His family moved to the city in January 2015
CITY COUNCIL RACES
METHUEN — Several city council races are contested in the preliminary election.
Voters will choose four finishers Tuesday, two of whom will fill seats as central district councilors. The choices in the central district are Joyce Campagnone, Dennis D.J. Deeb, Joel Farentra, James McCarty and Jordan Normandia. Campagnone and McCarty are incumbents.
For west district councilor, four of five candidates will be chosen Tuesday to face off for two seats in November. The candidates are all newcomers: Mike Simard, Frank Gallo, William Bryant, Allison Mary Saffie and Jeri-an Batal.