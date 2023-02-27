METHUEN — They were talking trash at the last City Council meeting.
Department of Public Works Director Patrick Bower was in attendance to answer councilors’ questions about the trash and recycling collection provided by E.L. Harvey, which signed a contract with Methuen last June and started operating in October.
Bower opened by delivering prepared responses to questions from Council Chair Eunice Zeigler, and said there was good news to share about the new system.
“Trash is down 28%, which is I think really significant,” he said. “Conversely, you would think that recycling would be up a similar amount, but it’s only up about 12 or 15 percent.”
The contract with Harvey had been signed with the hope of reversing both of those trends in Methuen, where the recycling rate has been widely reported to be one of the worst in the state.
Councilor Steve Saba suggested that the reduction in trash tonnage may be attributable to the bulk items that people must now arrange to have collected, and can no longer throw out with everything else, and Bower agreed.
“I did not think we would get the amount of bulk item calls,” he said. “It’s sort of counterintuitive. We’re charging a fee and we’re getting inundated with calls.”
Bower acknowledged some residents’ complaints about barrels being set down in haphazard fashion, after they are lifted and emptied by a truck’s hydraulic arm. He said that this usually happens when a barrel is set back down on one of its wheels and starts to roll.
“Sometimes the lid catches it, and it’s propped up,” Bower said. “Sometimes it goes over and the driver does not get out typically and replace that because he’s got to keep on going.”
Bower said that asking drivers to get out and handle every barrel would “slow their overall production down that day,” but he would ask Harvey to be more careful.
Councilor Joel Faretra said that in dense neighborhoods like his own, people felt that barrels were ending up in the street because there was less room to put them down, which could be solved by having a second person on the truck.
“I agree with you we promised residents and Harvey promised us that those densely populated neighborhoods would get a little extra attention, because it’s required there to keep the streetscape neat, so I’ll talk to them about that,” Bower said.
When trucks fail to pick up trash, residents should call the DPW office or go to the Recycling and Trash Services icon at the city’s website and report the problem at the See Click Fix link, Bower said. The DPW will then contact Harvey, while See Click Fix keeps track of all reports, so the department can see if trends develop.
He credited Harvey with operating GPS and cameras on their garbage trucks that will allow the department to resolve any disputes that develop over trash collection, or with how trucks are navigating the streets.
Faretra also asked when people who had applied for a second trash cart, which requires paying a $100 fee, would receive them.
Bower said that he hadn’t heard when these would be delivered, and noted that they were being ordered through the mayor’s office, but that his department would help Harvey distribute them if necessary.
Councilor Mike Simard asked if overflow trash bags, which people can pick up at several locations listed at the city website, should be placed next to the carts, which Bower confirmed.
When Faretra asked when residents would start to get tickets if the lids on their trash carts didn’t close or if they put trash in their recycling carts, Bower said that the city wanted to conduct a re-education program before cracking down.
“I want to remind people here that are going to see the bills that we pay for that contamination,” Bower said. “So we don’t want to start going through our recycling with a fine tooth comb with Harvey and battling with them over contamination expense when we’re not doing our part.”
He said there are plans to hang brochures on people’s doors, in English and Spanish, and put warnings on recycling carts that explain what should be placed there, before resorting to tickets.
“It’s in everybody’s best interest to do a little bit more education,” Bower said.
Simard wondered whether the highest levels of contamination in recycling carts occurred in areas where residences were mostly owned by absentee landlords, and Bower said that was correct.
“When they don’t get picked up, if that becomes habitual, then it becomes a health department issue and they’ll contact an owner,” Bower said.
