HAVERHILL — Opposing Thumbs Productions, in association with Haverhill-based Emmaus Inc. and Ruth’s House, will host Concert for a Cause to benefit and assist the homeless in the Merrimack Valley. The event is Saturday, April 1, starting at 7 p.m. at the Bradford Brew House, 75 S. Main St.
Live music by Liam & The Uptics with Dave Spaulding on keys, Mike Berkowitz on bass, Dave Keon on guitar, John Kinsman on drums and Liam Foley on guitar and vocals. Gifts and services from local businesses will be raffled off throughout the night and the concert will be filmed for future broadcast and ongoing donation opportunities.
Donations of clean or new clothing, new twin-size bedding/pillows, sanitary items, nonperishable food, will be accepted in lieu of admission. To donate directly to Ruth’s House and Emmaus Inc. visit online at ruthshouse.org and emmausinc.org.
Representatives from Emmaus and Ruth’s House will be at the event to accept donations via cash, check or square.
For more information or to volunteer for this event send email to OpposingThumbsProd@Gmail.com.
Plover volunteer orientation is Saturday
NEWBURYPORT — Parker River National Wildlife Refuge on Plum Island is looking for volunteers for the 2023 season. Beginning in April of each year, the entire refuge beach is closed to all public entry to provide undisturbed nesting habitat for the federally threatened Piping Plover.
A plover volunteer orientation will be held Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to noon at refuge headquarters, 6 Plum Island Turnpike, across the street from the Joppa Audubon building on the Turnpike. The public is welcome to attend this meeting with no obligation to volunteer.
Responsibilities include greeting visitors, providing information concerning the beach closure, and notifying refuge officers of any closure violations. Volunteers work varied four hour shifts (flexible) from April to August. Please be prepared for unpredictable beach weather.
Volunteers provide a valuable service to refuge visitors by informing them of policies and programs. They also help the Refuge wildlife by protecting valuable habitat.
For more information call 978-572-5622.
Networking Breakfast planned
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a networking breakfast Friday, March 31, from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at Battle Grounds Coffee Co., 39 Washington St. Cost is $10 for members and $20 for future members and includes coffee, a continental breakfast and business card drawings for door prizes.
To register, visit online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Raffles at Ruth’s House
HAVERHILL — Ruth’s House in Lafayette Square is holding two raffles, one for an Easter wreath made by a customer and the other a St. Patrick’s Day basket containing a Celtics T-shirt and Harry and David treats basket assembled by Board Member Ken Perkins.
Raffle tickets are $2 for one ticket and $5 for three tickets and are available for cash only at Ruth’s House, 111 Lafayette Square. To donate to Ruth’s House or to purchase raffle tickets online visit ruthshouse.org.
Digital Equity Challenge seeks entries
HAVERHILL — Creative thinkers with ideas to improve digital access for Essex County residents are encouraged to apply for the Digital Equity Challenge.
The contest seeks innovations that address racial inequities in digital access, increase access to digital devices and promote growing digital literacy.
The entry deadline is Friday, March 31, at 5 p.m.
Applicants of all ages, including college and high school students, along with business and nonprofit professionals are invited to participate.
Individuals with the top innovations will be invited to pitch to a panel of expert judges at an April 26 event at the UMass Lowell iHub Haverhill. A total of $10,000 in cash prizes will be awarded and winners will also receive support and opportunities to collaborate and resources from UMass Lowell, Essex County Community Foundation’s Digital Equity Initiative, and E For All.
For more information contact Stephanie Guyotte at 978-934-5560, Stephanie_Guyotte@uml.edu or visit uml.edu/digitalequity.
