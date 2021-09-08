NORTH ANDOVER — A concert series at First-Calvary Baptist Church, organized by artistic director Keun Young Sun, will begin Saturday, Sept. 11, with "Piano Trio," featuring Zhongling Li on violin, Bonnie Black on cello and Keun Young Sun on piano.
Their performance will be followed on Saturday, Oct. 9, by "Piano Solo," featuring Min Kyung Oh on piano. Then on Saturday, Nov. 13, "Boston Piano Ensemble" will feature Keun Young Sun and Min Kyung Oh, both on piano.
All concerts will be held at 2 p.m. First-Calvary Baptist Church is at 586 Massachusetts Ave. Concerts are free, but a $10 donation at the door is suggested. For more information visit fcbc-na.org or call 978-685-1502.
Library events offered
HAVERHILL — The public library is offering a variety of virtual, indoor and outdoor programs this month. For more information and to register, visit www.haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events. masks are required for all indoor programs. Masks are required for all patrons ages 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status.
Get Lit meets Thursday, Sept. 9, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the side of the library facing Ginty Boulevard to discuss "Educated" by Tara Westover.
Open Mic Night is Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. in the auditorium.
A birdwatching program at Tattersall Farm is Sept. 18 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Virtual Tabletop Guild on Discord is Sept. 18 from 2 to 4 p.m. Adults only.
David Polansky visits Sept. 23 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium to present Music Through The Decades.
Class reunion planned
HAVERHILL — The committee for the Haverhill High School, Haverhill Trade School, and St. James High School classes of 1966 will hold a 55 year reunion Sept. 18 at the Haverhill Country Club. The reunion will be held on the outside deck and the redwood lounge.
Due to the generosity of donors, the cost of tickets is $25 per person. The menu includes prime rib, shrimp cocktail and champagne. For more information contact Kathy (O'Shea) Bresnahan at kbres3@verizon.net.
Pentucket Bank donates to MultiCultural Festival
HAVERHILL — Pentucket Bank recently donated $2,500 to the Haverhill Cultural Council to go towards the MultiCultural Festival Haverhill.
The online festival is taking place on HC Media Channel 22, as well as on YouTube, Facebook, and other social media channels. The festival runs weekly throughout September.
Each week’s programming will feature music, cooking, dancing, storytelling, and information about the various cultures that make up and surround Haverhill.
Eastern Bank donates to "Light the Falls" Methuen public art project
METHUEN — Eastern Bank recently donated $2,000 to Methuen's latest public art project called "Light the Falls," a light show over the edge of the Spicket River. The creative project is being brought to life this fall through a partnership between the Arts Institute Group of the Merrimack Valley/Methuen Arts in conjunction with the city of Methuen, Olson Electric and the lighting architectural firm Lam Partners. The donation was presented at the Eastern Bank branch on Broadway.