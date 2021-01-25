Conditions, but no bail, for man charged in North Andover fatal crash

SALEM, Mass. — A Lawrence man involved in a January 2020 crash that killed a North Andover mother of four once again was released from court without bail following his arraignment on motor vehicle homicide and related charges.
Bradley Zucchino, 27, was formally arraigned in Salem Superior Court on Monday following his Dec. 10 indictment on charges of motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury or death, speeding and a marked lanes violation.
Yahaira Colon, 30, was killed Jan. 12, 2020 when the BMW Zucchino was driving slammed into her SUV near Waverly Road at 10:08 p.m., police said.
Zucchino's blood alcohol level was .322 to .326, which is four times over the legal limit of .08, according to a police report.
Prosecutor James Michael Delany said there was "no question of bail," noting Zucchino walked into Lawrence District Court last summer for a previous arraignment and also showed up in Superior Court on Monday.
Murat Erkan of Andover is Zucchino's defense attorney.
If convicted, the penalties Zucchino faces in Superior Court are more severe.
Zucchino's conditions of release, approved Monday by Judge Sal Tabit, remain the same as what was set during his arraignment last summer. He must wear a SCRAM unit — a remote alcohol monitor — remain alcohol free and submit to random screens. He also must not drive without a valid license.
Colon's passenger, Jessica Mercado, 32, survived the crash. She suffered a torn aorta, broken femur, knee injuries, broken hip and post traumatic stress disorder, she said previously.
The night of Jan. 12, Colon, who owned a condominium nearby, was driving Mercado home to Lawrence, according to authorities.
Colon's family members said they were told Yahaira saw the oncoming car swerving on Waverly Road. They said she pulled over and attempted to get out of the car's path but her vehicle was hit anyway.
Colon's SUV landed on its right side near a front lawn, according to police. The other vehicle, a BMW sedan, was stopped nearby.
Zucchino was also injured in the crash and was visibly bleeding from his nose, according to police.
He smelled of alcohol and he was taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital, according to a police report.
Mercado told investigators she and Colon "were driving down Waverly Road when an oncoming sedan had swerved in their lane out of nowhere," the report states.
"Colon attempted to avoid the collision but the oncoming car hit them head on causing them to roll over," the report continues.
Colon was pronounced dead at Lawrence General Hospital at 11:28 p.m. Mercado was Medflighted to Boston Medical Center for treatment, according to the report.
A Lawrence General doctor who treated Zucchino after the crash said he had "acute alcohol intoxication" and a "slight slurred speech," according to medical records reviewed by police.
"One of the doctors stated that after admission, Zucchino was 'intoxicated at that time,'" according to the report.
Samples of Zucchino's blood from that night were analyzed Jan. 31 at the state police crime lab. The blood alcohol for the first test was .322 and the .326 for the second test, according to a North Andover police report.
Massachusetts drivers are considered intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of .08.
