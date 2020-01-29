BOSTON — Members of Congress want to pressure Major League Baseball to scrap plans to scale back the minor leagues, saying it would be "devastating" to clubs and communities that host them.
A bipartisan resolution, filed in the House of Representatives by Rep. Lori Trahan and other members of the "Save Minor League Baseball Task Force," expresses support for the current roster of 160 minor league teams and "recognizes the unique social, economic and historic contributions that Minor League Baseball has made to American life."
A restructuring plan, which surfaced in October, would end MLB's affiliation with 42 minor league teams including the Lowell Spinners, a short-season Class A affiliate of the Red Sox.
Trahan, a Lowell native and Westford Democrat, said the changes would be "devastating" to that city and other communities that host teams, and Congress needs to get involve
"Congress has long been a partner to the league in protecting and expanding America’s favorite pastime," she said. "We deserve to have our voices heard in any conversation with such potentially devastating consequences."
The resolution, if approved, would not force baseball's operators to scale back or change plans. Backers say its is meant as a signal that Congress plans to exert its influence over the restructuring.
Major League Baseball has an exemption from federal antitrust laws, but Congress could change those rules to initiate hearings on the plans.
The House resolution has nearly 70 backers including Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, and other members of the Massachusetts delegation.
A Moulton spokesman said he signed onto the resolution because he "believes that these cuts would not only fail to solve prevailing labor standards within the minor leagues but would take jobs from Lowell and 41 other communities."
The Spinners, who play home games at Edward A. LeLachuer Park in Lowell, have prepped players in the Red Sox minor league system since 1996. The team has hosted notable Sox players over the years including Mookie Betts and Hanley Ramirez.
The Red Sox cover most of the team's expenses, including salaries of players and coaches.
The Spinners are owned by Dave Heller, who owns four minor league teams, three of which are on MLB's termination list.
Heller welcomes the pressure from Congress, saying it shows the major leagues that lawmakers don't like the plan and want alternatives.
"It's important for Major League Baseball to know that Congress is very strongly against the idea of contracting our teams," he said. "They've got our backs on this."
Under the MLB plan, the Spinners and 41 other Class A clubs would become independent when the existing agreement with the minor league system expires next year. Those clubs would be allowed to join collegiate summer leagues, like the Cape Cod League, or a so-called "Dream League" of unaffiliated teams.
In response to the resolution, MLB issued a statement saying its plans will "improve playing conditions for our players, and protect baseball in communities across America."
"The most constructive role Congress can play to achieve these goals is to encourage Minor League Baseball to return to the bargaining table so we can work together to address the real issues impacting minor league players and communities all across the country," the statement read.
Previously MLB officials have cited problems with the minor league system including substandard stadiums, low player pay and poor working conditions.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com