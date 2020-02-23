NORTH ANDOVER — Water runoff with high base levels is leaching into nearby wetlands from the 192 apartments under construction at 1210 Osgood St., according to the Conservation Commission.
Samples with pH readings as high as 12 have been found, according to Albert Manzi Jr., a longtime member of the panel. Scientists warn that most animal species cannot survive in water that is too acidic, with a pH level below 5; or too basic, with a pH above 9.
A high pH level poses a "health risk to humans and animals," Manzi said.
The pH readings, Manzi pointed out, have been reported by an independent wetlands monitor hired by the developer, Princeton Properties Inc.
Manzi and other commissioners believe the cause of the high pH level is the developer's use of recycled concrete aggregate (RCA) as fill. Manzi, Joseph Lynch Jr. and other commissioners said at Wednesday evening's meeting of the board that they have asked in vain for more information from Princeton Properties.
The commission voted unanimously Wednesday evening to reopen the public hearing on the project, for which the panel approved an order of conditions several months ago.
Attorney Jeff Brown, general counsel for Princeton Properties, said reopening the hearing is not necessary.
"We have to comply with the enforcement order," he said. Manzi said the commission is reopening the hearing to amend the enforcement order.
Commission members have noted that the developer discovered and reported the high pH readings — but they expressed frustration Wednesday evening at Princeton's failure to provide them with all the information they have sought.
The developer recently did five test borings to find out how much recycled concrete aggregate is at the site. RCA showed up in three borings while none was found in two.
"If we knew then what we know now, we would have ordered you to take that building down," Manzi said, referring to a structure at the rear of the site where RCA fill was used.
The commission scheduled the reopened hearing on Princeton Properties' project for March 11.
"Bringing the site into compliance is our goal," Manzi said. "The more information you (the developer) bring to the table, the quicker it can be resolved."
Lynch, who made the motion to reopen the hearing, said, "If that's what it takes, that's what it takes."
Brown declined to comment for this story.
"We're not answering any questions," he said.