NORTH ANDOVER — Amazon's plan to built a distribution center at 1600 Osgood St. cleared a hurdle Wednesday evening when the Conservation Commission voted 5-1 to issue an order of conditions for the project.
The Amazon proposal is still working its way through the Planning Board, which is expected to discuss it Feb. 25.
AvalonBay Communities' plan to build 170 apartments at 4 High St. was continued until March 11. Commission member Sean McDonough said he wants more information on the plans, which include the construction of two four-story buildings and a one-story clubhouse.
His colleague Albert Manzi Jr. asked about the fill that will be brought onto the site during construction. Kevin Stetson, engineer for the project, said the material will be clean, possibly crushed stone, sand or gravel.
Manzi implored the developer not to put recycled aggregate concrete, which has high levels of acid, on the property.
"We don't want want it here," he said.
The developer has reduced the number of apartments from 250 to 170. AvalonBay also reconfigured the plans after the Conservation Commission stated in July that it would stick to its prohibition against any construction within 50 feet of a wetland.
David Gillespie, senior vice president of AvalonBay Communities, told the commission Wednesday night he will present a revised set of plans March 11.
Gillespie said soil tests have shown that the storm water management system planned for the 9.4-acre site will function properly. A final review by Horsley Whitten, the developer's storm water consultant, will be completed by March 11, he said.
The site of the proposed apartments is between the Sutton Pond condominiums and High Street. Residents of both of those neighborhoods have voiced opposition to the project at numerous Planning Board meetings.
Several of them attended Wednesday night's Conservation Commission meeting. One resident said a high pressure gas line goes through the site.
"We haven't found it," Gillespie said.
Manzi suggested the developer check with Columbia Gas to determine whether such a line is there.
The lengthy list of conditions ordered by the commission for Hillwood Enterprises, owner of the future Amazon site, includes protections for nearby wetlands.
Manzi cast the sole dissenting vote on the project because the developer intends to use recycled aggregate concrete for fill. Chairman Louis Napoli, Joseph Lynch, Deborah Feltovic, John Mabon and Douglas Saal voted in favor.
McDonough did not arrived at the meeting until after the commission voted on the project.
Hillview Enterprises has said the Amazon distribution center will provide 1,500 jobs.