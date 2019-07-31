NORTH ANDOVER — The Conservation Commission made it clear to AvalonBay that it would not grant waivers to setback requirements for the 250 apartments the developer wants to build between High Street and the Millpond Condominiums.
David Gillespie, senior vice president of AvalonBay Communities, a company that owns apartments throughout the country, appeared before the commission recently to request the waivers. He was accompanied by Amanda Houle, a wetlands scientist, and Jean Christy, a civil engineer.
Conservation Commission rules prohibit construction within 50 feet of a wetland. No disturbance, such as a walkway, is permitted within 25 feet of a wetland.
AvalonBay proposes erecting two buildings on the site that is close to the West Mill property. One building, which would have 97 apartments and be located near High Street, would not infringe on the wetlands, Houle said.
Part of the other building, which would have 153 units, would be constructed less than 50 feet from a wetland, according to both Houle and Conservation Commission members.
"I'm not convinced there isn't a viable alternative," commission member Albert Manzi Jr. said. His colleagues Joseph Lynch Jr. and Sean McDonough said the Conservation Commission does not grant waivers to developers who want to build within a wetlands buffer zone.
The 20 or so High Street residents who attended the hearing applauded those remarks.
"You just don't do it," Lynch said.
Gillespie said this was the first time he had encountered such a strong stand against modifying wetland setback requirements.
"You don't know this town," someone in the audience at Town Hall said.
Manzi urged Gillespie to revise the plans and present a different footprint to the board.
"We're not going to give you a waiver," he said.
"It's just not going to happen," Chairman Louis Napoli said.
"I'm hearing you," Gillespie said.
The commission continued the hearing until Aug. 28, at which time Gillespie said he will offer revised plans.
AvalonBay proposed replicating about 3,700 square feet of wetlands, according to Napoli.