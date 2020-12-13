BOSTON — Roughly a quarter of efforts to contact people who may be infected with the coronavirus because of a close contact with someone who has tested positive are unsuccessful, according to state health data.
The state’s COVID-19 Community Tracing Collaborative, a partnership between the Baker administration and the nonprofit group Partners in Health, has reached nearly 146,000 people who might be infected since getting underway in April, according the Department of Public Health's weekly COVID-19 report.
About 70% of individuals whom tracing investigators attempted to contact went into self-quarantine or were listed as subject to monitoring.
But another 28% could not be reached or didn't respond to follow-up calls.
As of Thursday, nearly 13,000 people in the state were under quarantine, according to the weekly health report.
To be sure, the percentage of contact tracing dead-ends has edged up in recent weeks, amid a second surge of COVID-19 that has seen record levels of infection across the nation.
"Contact tracing works best when the numbers are small," said Dr. David A. Rosman, president of the Massachusetts Medical Society. "But it becomes an incredible challenge as as a larger percentage of the population is exposed to COVID."
"When the numbers start to get large, and we’re talking upwards of 5,000 cases a day, it becomes very difficult, labor-intensive and expensive," he said.
Rosman contract tracing is key -- along with expanded testing, masks and social distancing -- to preventing the spread of the coronavirus. It helps to contain clusters that are detected and prevent health systems from losing control of the outbreak.
Contact tracing involves identifying people who've been in close proximity to a person infected with COVID-19 -- including friends, family and coworkers -- then asking those people to self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms. Federal guidelines say anyone who has been within 6 feet of a COVID-19-infected person for more than 15 minutes should be notified.
Health officials have been doing that since the early days of the spread of the coronavirus. But the labor-intensive process became increasingly difficult for state and local health departments.
Contact tracing investigators also face challenges in COVID-19 high-risk communities where there are cultural and language barriers, as well as skepticism about responding to health inquiries.
Gov. Charlie Baker touted the initiative as a first-in-the-nation program that is critical to slowing the spread of the virus.
The Baker administration has beefed up staffing in the contact tracing program in recent weeks, adding more than 1,000 new workers since Nov. 3, according to data.
About 3,300 currently work on the program.
The Community Tracing Collaborative was designed to scale down or expand to respond to outbreaks. The state scaled back the program in June as the number of coronavirus cases dropped.
On Friday, health officials reported 5,475 new COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths, and a seven day positivity rate of 5.72%.
About 1,600 people were hospitalized Friday and there were more than 65,000 active virus cases statewide.
The latest state health data also shows that a majority of the clusters driving COVID-19 investigations are occurring in households and private gatherings.
"The numbers are scary, frankly," Rosman said. "This is what we feared would happen when the weather got colder and people started to move inside and get COVID fatigue."
