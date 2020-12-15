Convicted child rapist moves out of state    

BOSTON — Convicted child rapist Wayne Chapman has resurfaced in a Connecticut nursing home after leaving a state-run homeless shelter amid the chaos of the pandemic.
Chapman, 73, was convicted of raping two boys in Lawrence in the 1970s and sentenced to 30 years in prison. He has admitted to raping more than 100 other boys in the United States and Canada, according to court records.
He also remains a suspect in the unsolved 1976 disappearance of Andy Puglisi, 10, of Lawrence.
After his release from prison last year, Chapman was living at the Southampton Street Shelter in Boston, but he has since moved out of state. He now lists his primary residence as 60 West St., a private, state-funded nursing home in Rocky Hill, Connecticut, according to the National Sex Offender Registry.
The 95-bed nursing home provides care to parolees and state mental health patients, many of whom are referred by the Connecticut Department of Corrections.
Mike Landi, chief operating officer of the iCare Health Network, which operates the facility, declined to comment on Chapman, citing the company's privacy policy.
"60 West is dedicated to providing safe, individualized care to residents who need skilled nursing services and are physically, mentally and cognitively impaired," he said in a statement. "Many of the residents who are served at 60 West have been found to be difficult to place in other nursing homes or long-term care settings."
Hartford-based attorney Morris Borea, who sued in 2012 on behalf of the town of Rocky Hill to block the facility from opening, said neighbors in the largely residential area view it as a dumping ground for ex-convicts. Many of its patients are convicted murderers, rapists and sex offenders who've been allowed to come and go from the facility, he said.
"We had sex offenders wandering around the neighborhood looking into peoples' backyards and staring at their kids," Borea said.
Chapman spent years in a Massachusetts prison in Shirley under the state's civil commitment law, which allows for the jailing of sex offenders who are deemed a danger to the community even after their prison sentences are finished.
His path to the streets was cleared in 2018 when two psychiatrists hired as "qualified examiners" by the Department of Correction determined he was no longer a threat, in part because of his age and declining health. He was released last August as a Level 3 sex offender, which means he is considered among the most likely to re-offend.
With his sentence complete and a determination that he's no longer dangerous, Chapman was not subject to restrictions other than contacting the Sex Offender Registry Board every month. He also must check in every 30 days with Connecticut's Sex Offender Registry, authorities said.
Concerns about Chapman's release in Massachusetts ignited public outrage, prompting legal challenges and proposals on Beacon Hill to toughen policies on treating sexual predators. Despite efforts by prosecutors to keep him jailed, the state Supreme Judicial Court ultimately ordered his release, citing legal requirements.
Gov. Charlie Baker, who opposed Chapman's release, has sought to strengthen laws on sexual predators, but the effort hasn't won much support from lawmakers.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.