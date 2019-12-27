Former House Speaker Sal DiMasi on Thursday lost his appeal of Secretary of State William Galvin's decision to deny his application to become a lobbyist on Beacon Hill based on his past conviction on federal corruption charges.
The denial means DiMasi's case will likely move out of an administrative hearing room and into the court system, where the former Democratic leader and his attorney have said they intend to fight for his right to lobby.
Galvin denied DiMasi's application to register as a lobbyist in March, citing a 2009 state law that calls for anyone found to be "in violation" of state ethics, lobbying or campaign finance laws to be automatically disqualified from lobbying for 10 years.
DiMasi's attorney, Meredith Fierro, argued that the law spoke only to state crimes, not violations of federal statutes.
She said the Legislature could have, but decided against, including federal law in the scope of crimes that would warrant automatic disqualification from registering as a lobbyist.
The hearing officer in the case, Peter Cassidy, ruled on the day after Christmas that the automatic denial was appropriate, and that the "narrow interpretation" argued by DiMasi's attorney was "at odds with the regulatory scheme established by the lobbying law, and the intentions of the Legislature."
"The lobbying law is designed to protect the integrity of legislative process, public resources and citizens' trust in their government from the effects of dishonesty and abuse in lobbying," Cassidy wrote in his decision. "This law must interpreted in light of the problems it is intended to address and the objects it is intended to accomplish."
Cassidy, who works as an attorney with Galvin's Securities Division, said he was not drawing any conclusions from the Legislature's decision not to include federal crimes in the automatic disqualification section of the law.
He also said that as a hearing officer he is not "empowered" to address constitutional free speech issues raised by DiMasi's attorney.
In a separate ruling, Cassidy granted DiMasi's request to dismiss Galvin's "alternate theory" that DiMasi had violated state lobbying laws while serving as speaker of the state House of Representatives for failing to register as a lobbyist for the work he did on behalf of Cognos.
The software company benefited from state contracts worth millions of dollars that DiMasi helped secure in exchange for financial kickbacks. The scheme resulted in his indictment in June 2009 on federal corruption charges, and his conviction on seven counts two years later.
DiMasi, who spent 30 years in the state House of Representatives, including more than five as House speaker, was sentenced to eight years in federal prison. He received a "compassionate early release" in 2016 after his cancer diagnosis.