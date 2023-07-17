LAWRENCE — As the temperature soars, local residents head to two city pools to cool off.
The Lt. Colonel Edward J. Higgins Pool, at 180 Crawford St., and the Geisler Memorial Pool, at 50 High St., are open daily from 11:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m., according to the state’s Department of Conservation and Recreation.
DCR manages both public pools, which are open during the summer months.
Lifeguards are on duty but children must be under the supervision of an adult. Restrooms, locker rooms and showers are available. Both pools also have accessibility lifts, according to the DCR website.
