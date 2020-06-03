LAWRENCE — A new initiative has been launched to source and distribute Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to help small businesses in the Merrimack Valley maintain compliance with new regulations as they welcome staff and customers back.
The Greater Lawrence PPP Procurement Program serves as an economic stimulus and addresses the huge logistical burden of finding and securing high-demand products, especially in smaller quantities.
The program is being piloted in Lawrence, where hundreds of businesses have already received a month’s worth of masks along with a visit from a local inspector to explain new regulations.
The program is set to grow in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover, and will expand beyond masks to include other key products such as face shields and sanitizer.
"Gem Group, a global manufacturer with their international headquarters in Lawrence, has been a vital partner in that process, both by helping with the sourcing of multiple products on behalf of businesses and supporting the logistics of distribution," said Derek Mitchell, executive director of the Lawrence Partnership, one of the lead organizations coordinating the effort.
Money to support this effort has been provided by the Merrimack Valley Business Resiliency and Recovery Fund, managed by ECCF.
A catalog of local products is being created and maintained by Manufacturing Bilingual Solutions, and is available at mfgbilingualsolutions.com.
For more information, contact Mitchell at 978-804-6989 or dmitchell@lawrencepartnership.org.
Library launches summer reading program
HAVERHILL — The public library will have a virtual summer reading program for all ages. Track reading and activities from June 15 to Aug. 10 online at haverhillpl.beanstack.org or download the Beanstack app from Google Play or the Apple App Store. Register for this program at haverhillpl.beanstack.org.
Sign up for one of four challenges based on grade level as follows: Tiny Heroes Club (Babies & Toddler - Preschool), Fairy Tale Champions (K-6), Teen Reading Challenge (6-12 where sixth graders get to choose their challenge) or Adult Reading Challenge.
For every prize won, the library will donate the matching dollar amount to the Sacred Hearts food pantry. For terms and conditions, visit haverhillpl.org.
Trustees of Reservations opening more properties
BOSTON — The Trustees of Reservations is reopening 13 additional properties on June 4 across Massachusetts, in line with CDC guidelines and the governor’s latest safety recommendations. After June 4, 107 of The Trustees’ 119 properties will be open to the public.
Additional rangers are being hired to monitor and prevent overcrowding at some sites, and several properties will now have parking fees for non-members to help us offset this cost of additional staffing (noted below).
Here are the 13 special places reopening June 4: Appleton Farms Grass Rides, Hamilton (parking fee); Chase Woodlands, Dover; Fork Factory Brook, Medfield; Greenwood Farm, Ipswich; Monument Mountain, Great Barrington (parking fee); Noanet Woodlands, Dover (parking fee); Norris Reservation, Norwell; Peters Reservation, Dover; Ravenswood Park, Gloucester; Rocky Woods, Medfield (parking fee); Stevens-Coolidge Place, North Andover; Ward Reservation, Andover (parking fee), and Weir Hill, Andover.
The Trustees of Reservations is a nonprofit land conservation and historic preservation organization dedicated to preserving natural and historical places in Massachusetts.
For more information, visit thetrustees.org/COVID19/open.html.
All visitors to Trustees properties are asked to only visit sites near where they live, practice social distancing, and ensure everyone two and older wears face coverings (unless there is a medical exemption). If the parking lot is full, people should come back at a later time and avoid parking on streets or illegally. Buildings — including bathrooms — will be closed in almost all locations so The Trustees asks visitors to please plan accordingly.