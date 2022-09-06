BOSTON — Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger narrowly won another six-year term as the region’s top law enforcement officer in Tuesday’s primary after fending off a formidable challenge from fellow Democrat Virginia Leigh.
Leigh, a Lynn social worker making her first run for elected office, campaigned on a platform of reducing recidivism by expanding substance abuse and mental health treatment for inmates at the Middleton House of Corrections, one of the state’s largest jails.
She argued that the main role of the sheriff’s office should be the “care, custody, treatment and rehabilitation of prisoners — not law enforcement.”
Leigh has also pledged to make phone calls free for inmates at the Middleton jail and not cooperate with federal immigration officials seeking suspects being held they believe are living in the U.S. illegally.
Her campaign for sheriff was framed around breaking through the glass ceiling of correctional services, a field that is dominated by men. If elected, she would have been Essex County’s first female sheriff, though former Suffolk County Sheriff Andrea Cabral was elected in 2004 as the state’s first female sheriff.
Undeterred by his younger challenger, Coppinger ran for reelection on his record, touting ongoing work at the Middleton jail to expand access to mental health services and medication assisted treatment for opioid addicts serving time.
He said the reforms have prevented fatal opioid overdoses, reduced recidivism at the jail and made the Middleton facility a “national model” for jail-based medication-assisted treatment.
The former Lynn police chief also highlighted how he has roped in tens of millions of dollars in federal grant money to expand drug treatment programs, improve workforce training, re-entry and educational programming for prisoners.
Coppinger was first elected in 2016, after winning a crowded Democratic primary vying to replace veteran Sheriff Frank Cousins, a Republican.
He worked as a Lynn police officer for 32 years, including seven years as chief. He has a Master’s degree from Anna Maria College and is a graduate of the FBI’s academy in Virginia.
The sheriff’s office operates on a nearly $77 million budget with about 600 employees. In 2021, the sheriff’s job paid $161,183 with benefits.
There are no Republican candidates in the sheriff’s race, so Coppinger gets a free pass to the Nov. 8 general election.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.