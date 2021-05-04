NORTH ANDOVER — There was plenty of good coffee and conversation at Heav'nly Donuts on Tuesday morning.
Local and state police teamed up for Coffee with a Cop from 9 a.m. to noon at the 50 Main St. business to promote improved community relations between law enforcement, residents and businesspeople.
Trooper David Rameau, the community liaison trooper for Troop A, which includes the Merrimack Valley and Greater Newburyport, was able to introduce himself to many new faces.
"I love Jesus, people and food," said Rameau, who is booth a trooper and a Christian preacher.
A graduate of Gordon College, Rameau has also previously been employed as a neighborhood youth worker and corrections officer.
In the liaison role, Rameau said he hopes "to be a bridge between law enforcement and the community."
"To get to know the people we serve, to hear from them and to serve them better," said Rameau, age 34.
The Police Department's comfort dog, Gibbs, also made a prominent and pretty cuddly appearance.
Named after Agent Leroy Gethro Gibbs on the CBS TV series "NCIS," Gibbs, a retriever, is handled by North Andover Officer Cam Pramus.
"His job is to make people happy," explained Pramus, as Heav'nly Donuts customers stopped to pat and play with Gibbs.
