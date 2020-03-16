METHUEN — So close, yet so far.
After two years of controversy and three days of negotiations, the Police Superior Officers Union has made a contract offer to the city.
But because of the COVID-19 crisis, the City Council won't be taking a vote on the proposal for at least another few weeks.
Mayor Neil Perry said he is ready to give the document to the council.
Monday night, councilors debated whether to hold an executive session on Wednesday, as scheduled, in the cramped office of City Solicitor Richard D'Agostino.
But because of the recent governmental proclamations against gatherings of more than 10 people, they voted, 7-2, against holding the meeting.
Council Chairman James McCarty said the meeting would have to be held in-person rather than remotely because "paperwork has to be distributed, we need to look at figures, and language."
He pushed for postponement.
"There would be more than 10 people in the solicitor's office," he said, adding that because it was advertised for that office, that's where it has to be held.
Not everyone agreed.
"If we postpone, we might be pushing this off for months," said Central District Councilor Joel Faretra, who voted against postponement. "I'd like to get this behind us."
At-large Councilor Nicholas DiZoglio agreed.
"We still have to get business done," he said. "We have to continue the business of the city."
Perry said after the meeting that he was disappointed the meeting was canceled because he'd like to hear some good news -- which would mean approval of a deal.
"This has been hanging over the city like the sword of Damocles," Perry said of the ongoing contract dispute. "We need some good news, but I understand the anxiety of people not wanting to get together."
The union proposal appears to have been accepted by the mayor, although he said he couldn't comment for or against the proposal until after the council had viewed it and voted on it.
Councilors said they had no idea of what the proposal might include.
Most of the council has been clear, however, that the astronomical raises given out in the 2017 proposal would not be tolerated. In one scenario, police captains would have gotten raises of up to 200 percent -- giving them salaries of nearly a half-million dollars each.
After an uproar in 2018, then-Mayor James Jajuga renegotiated a deal that offered lower -- but still extremely high -- salaries. The council rejected that deal and cut the police budget by nearly $2 million.
Jajuga then threatened to layoff all the patrolmen rather than cut the superior officers' salaries. Then the Inspector General stepped in and issued a scathing report on the whole matter, accusing the city of potentially breaking the law.
The mayor promptly withdrew his layoff proposal and started paying superior officers based on their prior contract, which had expired in 2017. The superior officers then challenged the city in court, eventually ending up before a Boston arbitrator.
The arbitrator was supposed to have held three days of hearings last week, but the superior officers made the offer to the city, which was accepted by Perry.
McCarty then scheduled the executive session for Wednesday.
Other councilors joined McCarty in voting for postponement of the executive session meeting.
West District Councilor Mike Simard said the police officers would understand the delay.
"I think they would agree there are more important things going on, like COVID-19," he said.
Councilor Jessica Finocchiaro said with everything else going on, and due to the potential health risk of holding a meeting in close quarters, "this is not the best way to resolve this long-standing issue."
Perry, after the meeting, took an optimistic tone.
"Hopefully good things will happen," he said.