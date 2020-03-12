Coronavirus hitting pockets hard

Along with feeling worried about a public health crisis, many people having growing concerns about their financial health.
A day after the World Health Organization declared that the spread of the new coronavirus, commonly called Covid-19, has reached pandemic proportions, the stock market has taken another stomach-churning downward dive.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 10 percent yesterday in its worst decline since 1987. The plunge was so abrupt, trading was stopped for the second time this week.
In addressing how to deal with the impact of this crisis on 401K retirement plans, Patricia Machado, a professor of economics at Northern Essex Community College, stressed that she was not acting as a licensed financial adviser before weighing in.
"All that said, I am happy to tell you how I have approached the 401K situation," she said. "If you are young, ride out the storm. You will recover over time."
Machado said she recently told her class that she had navigated financial storms in the 1980s and 1990s by taking that approach. But she acknowledges that not everyone is young.
"If you are close to retirement age, and if you can move some of your allocations within your 401K into a fixed income/bond investment, do it," Machado said. "This move is to minimize the bleeding and nothing else."
She adds that it is late in the game to be making such a move, which obviously would have served people better if it was made several days ago.
"However, and I say this with great emphasis, this is case by case, and should be done in consult with your financial adviser," Machado said.
She said when the economy picks back up, people should move their assets back into market investments.
"If you time this correctly, there will be tremendous opportunity to recover your 401K losses," she said. "We learned this and lived this as we recovered from the great recession and financial crisis back in 2008 to 2009 and afterward."
Richard Sumberg, who founded The Financial Advisors, LLC in Andover and Newburyport, said the best protection against this falling market is to have an "appropriate portfolio," with the right mix of stocks in good companies and bonds for an investor's age. It also wouldn't hurt to have some cash available for paying bills.
"If you're in that position, our advice is to stay right where you are," Sumberg said. "Don't watch too much financial TV, unless you have amnesia or Tums or your indigestion medicine of choice nearby."
There are also options for people who are living paycheck to paycheck and find themselves being sent home due to coronavirus concerns, he said.
"If someone is told not to come to work, they typically would be laid off. They would be eligible for unemployment compensation. That's typically how it's done," Sumberg said.
"If they're sent home because they're unable to to work because they have symptoms or have had contact with somebody who has symptoms and the company has chosen to lay them off for two weeks, they can collect," he added. "It lasts 26 weeks, and if this goes on, it will probably be extended."
Some companies offer short-term or long-term disability insurance, which can also be purchased privately by those who can afford it, he said.
In another area of people's finances, while mortgage rates have been both up and down in recent days, Sumberg said it can be "very smart" to refinance a mortgage when interest rates are low.
"The way you make that decision is to look at the difference in the rate — the new rate versus your old rate — then look at the difference in the payment," he said. "Going into uncertainty, having a lower payment helps. If you have a period of unemployment, having a lower payment helps."
But there are fees associated with refinancing a mortgage, along with closing costs, that need to be taken into consideration.
"You also have to consider how long you expect to be in the home," Sumberg said. "If refinancing costs you three years' savings and you only plan to be there two or three years, it's not worth it. If it's 10 or 20 years, it's well worth it. It's an individual calculation by each family."
Sumberg said his firm, which he founded in 1992, operates on the premise that people should contribute to their 401Ks for as long as they can.
"A 401K is the best place to save long term, because it's hard to get out," he said. "You have to go through contortions to get it out, so it stays there longer."
People who turn to their 401Ks for cash as a last resort need to consider that tax penalties will follow.
"If you're under 59 and a half, and you don't quality for one of the exceptions, you're going to pay a 10 percent penalty on top of the tax," he said. "That's a significant expense to get your cash out."
Sumberg also shares Machado's essential confidence in the stock market's ability to recover from its current crisis.
He points to the market's decline of 50 percent during the Great Recession, from 13,000 down to 6,500, from the end of 2007 to the point where it started to recover in 2009.
"That was frightening, but if you stayed in, it went from 6,500 to 23,000," he said. "If you spent all that time in a bond market or money market account, you missed all the fun."