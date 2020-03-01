Coronavirus threat pushes flu-season precautions to new levels

As it turns out, 75 bottles of hand sanitizer, 25 cases of disinfectant wipes and 150 packages of medical-grade face masks weren't enough for customers who have flocked to Rocky’s Hardware in North Andover amid global fears of coronavirus.
A 4-foot-by-4-foot display at the entrance of the Route 114 store is awaiting the next giant shipment of germ-fighting products early next week. But for a steady stream of customers, that isn’t soon enough.
“I probably took over 60 calls yesterday and maybe another 30 today so far from people looking for masks,” Rocky’s General Manager Michael Lemire said early Friday afternoon. “The N95 masks that the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommends to protect from viruses are totally sold out.”
The customers who are especially fearful of the deadly respiratory virus have even reached into their wallets to pay for dust masks, which break down too quickly in front of warm breath to protect anyone from airborne illness, Lemire explained.
Rocky’s and other area stores aren’t alone in responding to the global concerns of coronavirus.
Long-planned trips abroad are being scrapped without hesitation, those who can’t avoid travel are sporting face masks at airports like a hot fashion trend, and even places of worship are opting for non-traditional precautions.
Pastor Aaron Goodro of the First Baptist Church said his Plaistow congregation typically changes a bit during each cold and flu season. In the age of coronavirus, he said parishioners are vigilant, as always, about preventing the spread of any kind of sickness.
“We have communion once a month and we’re careful about how we prepare that,” Goodro said. “We’re very clean about it, always. If I have a cold, I don’t even touch the trays that I know others are going to be coming in contact with.”
Individual glasses that hold less than an ounce of wine are lathered with soap and cleaned thoroughly before being put away for a month until the next communion.
Goodro and his wife, who typically hug and shake hands with parishioners after services during the warmer months, instead opt for an “elbow bump” these days.
“There’s still contact,” he said. “Just not hand-to-hand.”
Coronavirus concerns weren’t enough to stop Goodro from a recent trip to Florida. The number of face masks that surrounded him at Boston Logan International Airport caught his attention.
“More than I had ever seen traveling,” he said.
Faculty and staff at Merrimack College have either had to cancel travel plans or stay in close communication with school officials.
Pellegrinaggio in Italia, an annual spring trip to Italy to retrace the steps of St. Augustine, has been cancelled for next month’s spring break.
“Students are disappointed,” said the college’s Vice President of Communications Bethany LoMonaco. “We’re talking to federal and local agencies, making recommendations in line with the CDC and state department.”
For the next 60 days, and longer if need-be, school officials will closely vet all travel by students and staff.
“It’s such a fluid situation,” she said.