Updated: January 4, 2023 @ 4:52 pm
The number for the state's Behavioral Health Hotline, which is now live, was incorrect in Wednesday's editorial, "Mental health hotline a solid step forward," published online and in print. The correct number is 1-833-773-BHHL (2445).
