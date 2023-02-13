LAWRENCE — A former county correctional officer has been hired as Mayor Brian DePena's new chief of staff.
William Castro, 55, who resigned from the Essex County Sheriff's Department on Friday, is expected to "bring a fresh perspective and professional direction" to the mayor's office and City Hall, DePena announced Monday.
Castro succeeds Jhovanny Martes-Rosario, 48, the former chief of staff who was immediately fired last week after his arrest by state police for illegal possession of child pornography. Martes-Rosario was arraigned in Lawrence District Court, released on $1,000 bail and is expected back in court in late March.
Martes-Rosario was earning $125,000. It was unclear Monday what Castro's salary is.
Castro started Monday at City Hall in his full-time role.
"Mayor DePena’s number one priority is to continue working with a team that is ready to move our city forward," according to a statement released early Monday afternoon by a spokesperson.
A Methuen resident, Castro is a political supporter of DePena's. He has been volunteering as a public safety advisor to DePena, said Octavien Spanner, senior advisor to the mayor.
Castro worked for 22 years for the sheriff's department and was a senior correctional officer when he resigned, a spokesperson for Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger said.
The statement from DePena said Castro was a "criminal investigator assigned to the Drug Enforcement Administration and has worked side-by-side with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies targeting high-level crimes and reducing violence in our Lawrence Community.
"Throughout William Castro’s law enforcement career, he has received numerous distinguished awards from the federal government, state, and local law enforcement agencies, including three life saving accommodations," according to the statement.
He has college degrees in human services and criminal justice from Springfield College.
Castro also has been a volunteer with Semana Hispana, Suenos Basketball, the Methuen Open Space Recreational Committee and an assistant coach for Methuen Youth Baseball, according to the release.
His predecessor, according to a state police report last week, admitted to troopers to “searching for and downloading” child pornography to his personal iPad.
“Jhovanny admitted he had a curiosity for (child sexual abuse material) and that is why he stored it, further stating that he has been searching for and storing it for ‘years,’” according to a statement of facts in the case filed in Lawrence District Court.
Troopers said they executed a court-authorized search warrant on electronic devices in his home.
In addition to his $1,0000 bail, Martes-Rosario was also ordered to stay away from all children under age 18, with the exception of his own son, and surrender his passport.
Also, as a condition of his release, Judge Holly Broadbent also ordered Martes-Rosario not to use any computers.
The State Police Cyber Crime Unit began the investigation in December that ultimately led to the arrest after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about images of child pornography uploaded from an IP address associated with Martes-Rosario’s 2 Mt. Auburn St. home.
Further investigation connected the IP address to Martes-Rosario, according to state police.
