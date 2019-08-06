WOBURN — The state prison employee, echoing several others before her, said her job expectations didn't include seeing inmates half naked.
So, in June 2018, when convicted sex offender Wayne Chapman, allegedly exposed himself to her in a prison healthcare unit, the female corrections officer said she was shocked, disgusted and in disbelief.
"I don't come to work to see other people's penises. I felt he had the opportunity to put something on to cover himself," said the corrections officer, called Tuesday afternoon by the prosecution to testify as a witness in Chapman's ongoing lewdness trial.
Earlier in the day, another corrections officer charged with protecting medical staff and watching inmates testified Chapman refused to put on pants or cover himself for 90 minutes during the June 2018 incident at MCI-Shirley.
Corrections officer Ross Cormier testified two nursing assistants in the prison's health care services unit tried to help Chapman. An argument erupted and Cormier told the nursing assistants, both women, to get out of his room. He then locked Chapman inside, he said.
Despite numerous requests from him and others in the unit, Chapman repeatedly exposed himself, Cormier said.
"He was playing on his bed with his genitals fully exposed," Cormier testified Tuesday morning.
Chapman, 71, previously admitted to sexually abusing as many as 100 boys in the United States and Canada, starting when he was a child himself. He is also the longtime suspect in the 1976 disappearance of Andy Puglisi, 10, of Lawrence.
Held on $25,000 bail, Chapman is now on trial in Middlesex Superior Court in Woburn for allegedly exposing himself and masturbating in front of the prison workers at MCI-Shirley.
Judge Maureen Hogan is presiding over the trial, which opened Monday and is expected to last into Thursday.
Chapman was indicted by the Middlesex County grand jury on charges of open and gross lewdness, wanton and lascivious acts and as a habitual offender. The alleged offenses occurred on June 3 and June 4, 2018.
Jurors on Tuesday saw a variety of videos showing the prison workers, Cormier and Chapman in the health services unit on June 3, 2018.
Cormier, under questioning by Chapman's defense attorney, later testified he never heard Chapman said he would not get dressed.
Told to 'cover up'
The female corrections officer testified she knew Chapman because "he lived" in the health services unit at MCI-Shirley.
The woman said she regularly accompanied nursing staff when they took inmates' vitals, dispensed medications to them or conducted activities, such as Bingo, in the unit.
Answering questions posed by prosecutor Emily Jackson, the officer said she had never seen Chapman's genitals prior to June 3, 2018.
When Chapman exposed himself to her, she said she told him his actions "were inappropriate and he needed to cover up," she said.
The Eagle-Tribune does not identify alleged victims of sex crimes without their consent.
The female officer, continuing her testimony, said she was strict with Chapman and told him to "cover up."
"I wanted to get across to him that his actions were inappropriate," she said.
John Bourque, a licensed practical nurse who works in the health services unit, also testified Chapman exposed his genitals that day and he also told him to "cover that up."
On Monday, another woman who works in the health services unit also testified she felt "disgusted and violated" when Chapman repeatedly exposed himself to her in June 2018.
The woman, a certified nursing assistant, said she was involved in Chapman's daily care in the unit. She also testified what transpired went beyond her clinical duties.
"I don't see him exposed. So to see that kind of gesture was very disturbing to me. ... My job does not require me coming to work and seeing that," said the woman, who said she helped care for Chapman since 2016 in the prison's skilled nursing ward.
Although Chapman was previously designated as a sexually dangerous person, the state's Supreme Judicial Court ruled Chapman could be released from state prison. However, he's been held in prison in this case and if convicted, would face additional time behind bars.
Again Tuesday, Chapman was brought into court in a wheelchair. He wore beige prison scrubs with the letters "DOC" stamped on the back of his shirt.
Health problems
Chapman's history in Lawrence dates back more than four decades.
In 1975, he was convicted of raping two boys in Lawrence.
He also remains the prime suspect in the disappearance of Puglisi, who vanished from a South Lawrence swimming pool on Aug. 21, 1976.
Chapman became eligible for release from state prison May 21, 2018, when two qualified examiners — Dr. Gregg Belle and Dr. Katrin Rouse Weir — said he is too old and sick to re-offend.
If and when he's released, Chapman will have to go to a facility that can manage his deteriorating health as he cannot live independently, another of his defense attorneys, Eric Tennen, previously said.
Chapman would need a specialized facility that can accommodate his daily medical needs, Tennen said.
In addition to Parkinson's disease, diabetes and incontinence, Chapman also has heart and stomach problems, high blood pressure, migraines, depression, and mobility issues. He also underwent a prostatectomy, according to court records.
On Tuesday, Judge Hogan permitted a defense witness to testify although the prosecution has not yet rested.
Dr. Lee Cranberg, a neurologist who is considered a medical testify, answered general questions about Parkinson's disease posed by defense attorney Melissa Devore.
He said the disease involves the death of brain cells and is not painful but can result in inability to make certain movements, rigidity, paralysis, tremors, loss of balance and more.
Cranberg has never examined Chapman. He did read medical records taken during the past year, he testified.
The trial resumes Wednesday morning.
