LAWRENCE — City councilors on Tuesday night adopted the $369 million budget as previously submitted by Mayor Kendrys Vasquez, which, according to the mayor, does not include taxpayer increases or city employee layoffs.
Unanimously accepted by councilors, the $368,938,117 budget includes $249.6 million for the School Department and $345,969,243 in the city’s general fund, among other expenditures, according to paperwork released by the mayor’s office.
“This is a budget that focuses on the needs of our city and emphasizes the needs of the people we represent,” Vasquez told councilors. “We share a commitment to our city to make it stronger.”
The new budget goes into effect July 1 when the new fiscal year begins.
In addition to hefty school spending, councilors approved added expenditures in the Department of Public Works and bringing on more resources to maintain the parks system.
“This budget … (is) one that makes sure our roads are paved and our bridges repaired, that our Water and Sewer Department delivers quality services and that we’re doing so in an efficient manner,” he said. “We want to invest in our parks so that our families have safe green spaces. We owe it to the taxpayers.”
An increase of $1,468,036 was also added to the current police budget of $16,608,765, mostly for the operations budget.
The Police Department will also hire two new mental health clinicians in the coming year, using in the coming year with $117,000 that the mayor wrote into the budget at the request of police Chief Roy Vasque.
“Mental illness is yet another public health issue that has fallen on the police to deal with,” Vasque said. “As a result we need to be proactive in our approach. We have and continue to train our officers to deal with the issue, but we need professional help as well.”
According to Vasque, there has been an increase in mental health calls and in many cases, the calls involve the same individuals.
“We have seen nationwide how these types of calls involving persons with mental illness can turn volatile and we are hoping this is another tool to help us de-escalate these types of situations before they become violent,” said Vasque. “As a result we hope the relatively small budgeted amount will pay for itself long term.”
Present Tuesday night in City Council chambers, along with Vasquez, were the city’s department heads. They were praised by Budget and Finance Subcommittee Chairman Councilor Dave Abdoo, who applauded them for their hard work during the budget sessions.
The council remains in recess until its next meeting on July 6.