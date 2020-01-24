METHUEN — A proposal that would have allowed marijuana cultivation facilities and the sale of medical marijuana inside city limits officially died this week as City Council Chairman James McCarty announced: "I'm taking it off life support."
The ordinance had been kicked around for about a year, starting under the former mayor and an almost completely different City Council.
The latest ordinance, vetted by the Community Development Board and the Cannabis Policy Working Group, was debated at a public hearing last November. It arrived Tuesday night in front of a new mayor and a nearly brand-new city council.
Rather than vote up or down on the ordinance, the council voted to "table" it, a bureaucratic way of keeping it alive for another month or two until further changes could be made.
But in an interview Thursday, City Council Chairman McCarty said he spoke with Community Development Director Bill Buckley and Mayor Neil Perry and that together they decided enough was enough.
"It's done," McCarty said. "What transpired during deliberation (Tuesday) was that the council didn't want to vote 'no,' but didn't want to vote 'yes.' So I'm taking it off life support. It's all done. It's going to lie on the table to die."
The ordinance, while it did not allow retail sales of marijuana, was intended to allow manufacturing and cultivation, as well as the sale of medical marijuana.
On Tuesday night, the 12-page document didn't fare well.
After a series of amendments were proposed, some of which were approved by councilors, an exasperated Buckley stood at the podium to say the council was amending the ordinance so much that it would end up prohibiting marijuana establishments rather than regulating where they could go.
"What does the council want?" Buckley finally asked.
The amendments, mostly proposed by At-large Councilor Jessica Finocchiaro, dealt with expanding setbacks from residences, removing exemptions and limiting the term of special permits from two years to one. There was also discussion about how to control odors coming from the facilities.
He said the new ordinance was going to end up like a previous medical marijuana dispensary ordinance that was passed by a previous council but was so restrictive there was nowhere a facility could be legally located in the city.
"We might as well have just banned medical marijuana use throughout the city," he said. "There is not an eligible location."
He said the Cannabis Policy Working group then came up with the latest ordinance, which incorporated new language that would have allowed medical marijuana in certain areas, along with cultivation and manufacturing facilities.
Last fall, the City Council "indicated we were going in the right direction," he said. "We had a former council well aware of where this process was going."
But things have changed since last fall as Buckley sought guidance from a panel of newly elected public officials.
"What type of zoning ordinance are you looking for?" he asked, nearly pleading with them. "We are trying to provide you tools to make a solid decision."
McCarty said the ordinance started more than a year ago under the leadership of former Mayor James Jajuga, who had directed the Community Development Department to look at the possibility of crafting an ordinance that would allow marijuana to be grown in the city because of the potential for multi-million dollars in revenue.
"With cultivation, Mayor Jajuga saw the host agreement offered to North Andover at Osgood Landing at eight figures annually," McCarty said. "He told us to explore cannabis in Methuen. We started a year ago. We are looking for revenue, we aren't in the best financial footing."
"Methuen has rich farming history," he joked.
But even with that agricultural heritage, councilors had other concerns.
New City Councilor Mike Simard, representing the West District, said he is more worried about the residents of the city and less concerned about "protecting the businessmen who want to come in and make money. My job is to protect the citizens and that area of Broadway. I don't think we're nitpicking or asking for a whole lot."
Councilor Steve Saba was worried about the cultivation facilities.
"I want to protect the neighborhoods, welcome responsible businesses," he said. "I'm looking at cultivation — that's what's worrying me right now."
Saba also made it pretty clear that even with amendments he would vote against the ordinance.
"I'm going to vote no on this," he said. "There's too much jargon, it's confusing to residents. This ordinance needs to be clarified and simplified so nobody else can say they don't understand what's going on. It's not fair to the community."