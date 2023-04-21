METHUEN — The City Council called on prosecutors Tuesday to press charges against Sean Fountain, a one-time city councilor and member of the Methuen Police Department.
An arrest warrant for Fountain was issued on April 6 on a number of criminal charges, including conspiracy and forgery of a document. He was arraigned the following day, but no further action has been taken by the district attorney’s office or any other state agencies.
Councilors expressed frustration Tuesday with that delay and with the fact that a report on corrupt practices of several former members of the Methuen Police, which led to Fountain’s arraignment, had been impounded by a clerk magistrate.
Council members are forbidden by that ruling from discussing the report’s contents, so they appealed to everyone in Methuen to call, write and email the attorney general, district attorney, inspector general and auditor to ask them to take legal action.
“We’re at this point where there are actions that need to be taken and our hands are tied but we need help,” said Council Chair Eunice Zeigler. “We need help in order for us to get the justice that our citizens deserve, and the way we can do that is together.”
She attributed her sense of outrage to the previous six years of “people shutting doors, at every level of government, on investigations that we’ve tried to launch, on truth that we’ve tried to expose” relating to previous corruption in the Methuen Police.
The portion of the meeting where these issues were addressed began with a review, conducted “at 30,000-foot level” by City Solicitor Ken Rossetti, of three cases relating to the police.
Rossetti first described Sean Fountain’s wrongful termination suit against the city, which is in federal district court in Boston and followed the elimination of Fountain’s position in 2020. Rossetti also mentioned a suit filed in Newburyport District Court by Gregory Gallant, a former police captain who claims the city owes him money.
“The city has filed counterclaims against Gallant,” Rossetti said. “The counterclaims as stated in the public filing arise out of findings from the inspector general’s report, published December 23, 2020, as well as a decision of a labor arbitrator, and the city learned today that Gallant’s motion to dismiss the city’s counterclaim was denied. The case is in the discovery phase now.”
The third case involves the city’s complaint against Fountain, which followed an 18-month investigation that was conducted by Captain Eric Ferreira and began the day that Chief Scott McNamara started with the department.
“There were substantial supporting papers submitted by the Methuen Police Department,” Rossetti said. “Those papers have been impounded, so we cannot discuss the contents.”
Chief Scott McNamara also addressed Tuesday’s meeting, and said that an additional investigation of corruption in the Methuen Police had been conducted by a retired State Trooper working for Stirm Group of Newburyport.
“He was charged with investigating the authenticity of a police academy graduation certificate, belonging to a former police officer—the name of that officer is now obvious, Sean Fountain—and if shown to be fraudulent, identify the source,” McNamara said.
The Stirm investigation, which cost the city $60,000, concluded on March 28 with the issuing of a 200-page report, and a week later Ferreira swore out a 50-plus-page affidavit in support of probable cause for multiple felonies.
“I will say that, also included in that affidavit, even though the outside investigator was charged with those two specific tracks regarding the authenticity of the training certificate, there was other evidence that was discovered in the course of that (Stirm) investigation that led to the Methuen Police Department launching a separate, parallel investigation into other potential crimes that we think were committed, and they were also charged in that affidavit,” McNamara said.
Councilor Steve Saba said that he had previously been asked not to talk about corruption in the Methuen Police Department, after the Inspector General issued reports on the matter, and he resented having to be silent again following the magistrate’s impoundment of the Stirm and Ferreira documents.
“We’ve had a history of these agencies—and I’ll say it—in my opinion burying this issue, at the detriment of the very people these agencies swore to protect and defend, the taxpayers,” Saba said.
Councilor D.J. Beauregard recalled comments that he made in 2020 which he felt applied to the current situation, where charges have not been filed, and information has been impounded.
“The U.S. Attorney’s office, the Attorney General’s office and the Essex County D.A.’s office, mainly under Blodgett, are gutless, spineless,” he said. “They’ve done absolutely nothing of use to the taxpayers of Methuen. Corruption in the community? Attempts to pillage the public treasury? Tough luck, you’re on your own. That’s been the message up to this point.”
