METHUEN — The City Council and Mayor Neil Perry came to a compromise of sorts this week in the battle over spending limits.
At Monday night’s meeting, the council backed off a proposal to limit the mayor to spending no more than $5,000 without their approval. Instead, they proposed an ordinance that would require City Council approval for any mayoral expenditure over $25,000.
The compromise comes in the wake of a recent controversy over the use of $500,000 in federal funds to pay bonuses to city workers and $140,000 to bail out local restaurants as a result of COVID-19. The state claims the expenditures were illegal.
Chief Administrative and Financial Officer Maggie Duprey and City Solicitor Ken Rossetti said the proposed ordinance violates state law and would create cash-flow problems.
According to Duprey, passing the ordinance as drafted would be “detrimental to the city’s purchasing process” and make it “nearly impossible” to get things done in a timely manner.
“I’m not afraid of financial oversight,” Duprey said. “My concern is that no one talked to me about this — the language or what is proposed ... . I’m not in support of this the way it’s written but I am in support of figuring out something that’s in the best interests of the city.”
Rossetti warned councilors that in his opinion, the ordinance as drafted would violate Chapter 278, the state law put into place in the city in 2018 to address borrowing resulting of a $4 million school budget deficit. With Chapter 278 came Duprey’s position as well as the introduction of fiscal stability officer Sean Cronin. Duprey is hired by the city, while Cronin works for the state.
According to Rossetti, at the time the legislation was drafted, the power to preserve financial interests in Methuen was given to Duprey and not the council.
“It shall be the duty of the chief administrative and finance officer to promote, secure and preserve the financial interests of the city,” Rossetti said, reading from Chapter 278.
As such, Duprey must agree to the new ordinance in order not to violate the law, Rosetti said, adding, however, that she has no obligation to do so.
Councilors, however, disagreed that Duprey must approve of the proposed ordinance.
“The charter states that the City Council has to vote on every contract,” said Council Chairman Steve Saba. “At the end of the day, we can still vote on this and appeal to (the state office of) A&F’s legal department to see if we’re violating Chapter 278. I don’t think we’re doing that. Sean Cronin said he wasn’t a lawyer, but said on the phone he felt the same way I did.”
Beauregard said councilors are elected to keep an eye on city spending.
“We are elected by the taxpayers, the residents, to be the watchdogs over their tax dollars,” he said, adding that the council cannot surrender its oversight authority.
“Recent events have served as a catalyst for this but this conversation has occurred under every previous mayor in the modern era in our city’s recent history,” Beauregard continued. “The goal, at least from my standpoint, is not to stick it to the mayor or the administration. Most of us are not going to be here in 24 months, so if we don’t try to tie up the loose ends while we’re here now, who will? It’s on us to think about new ways to do business.”
Councilors will meet with Duprey prior to the next council meeting in an attempt to iron out their differences.