Council OKs mostly unread wireless agreements

LAWRENCE — A mountain of paperwork they had never seen before greeted some city councilors at Tuesday night's meeting, leading to a level of concern about what they were actually voting on.
"This is fairly intense," said At-Large City Councilor Pavel Payano, looking at the nearly foot-high stack of documents sitting in front of him and every other councilor around the horseshoe-shaped dais. He said he was unsure what he'd say "if a constituent asks, 'Did you read this?' Presenting it to us on the day of the vote is not the best thing."
The paperwork pile in question was actually seven, separate applications from AT&T to put wireless antennae on seven utility poles around the city. Each agreement came in a packet about an inch thick.
"I want to know what I'm voting for," said District F Councilor Marc Laplante. "It's hard for me to make out what's in this. I see some maps, but it's hard for me to see the impacts it has."
At the end of the public hearing, the council voted 5-3 in favor of the antennae applications. Voting for it were councilors Brian Depena, Kendrys Vasquez, Jeovanny Rodriguez, Estela Reyes and Laplante. Voting against it were councilors Payano, Ana Levy and David Abdoo. Abstaining was Maria de la Cruz.
Rodriguez, chairman of the council's Ordinances Committee, said he didn't know why three of his colleagues voted against it, noting that his committee had fully vetted the applications.
"That's what committees are for," he said.
Nonetheless, there was some skepticism about the process, which did indeed have a few twists and turns.
Earlier this year, Cingular Wireless, also known as AT&T, requested permission to place small-cell wireless antennae on utility poles around the city. The technology enhances wireless speeds for residents and businesses using computers, tablets and other online devices in the neighborhoods where these antennae are placed. The network offers what is known as 5G technology, providing the fastest download speeds currently available.
The company sought to locate seven antennae on utility poles near the following addresses: 589 Haverhill St., 273 Water St., 17 Boyd St., 232 Carleton St., Lawrence and Lexington streets, 2 Newbury St., and 414 Howard St.
Rodriguez said it was just the latest in a series of requests from AT&T to place the antennae on utility poles around the city. He noted that there are already about 40 small-cell fixtures approved for Lawrence utility poles.
The difference this time, however, was that just last month, the council approved a new set of guidelines governing how and where the new technology could be placed and also set fees the city is now charging for the placement of each antenna.
Even though AT&T had proposed the seven antennae placements before the new ordinance was approved by the council, the company agreed to go back and rewrite the proposals to make sure they were compliant with the city's new guidelines.
"They didn't have a problem," Rodriguez said. "They went back and made the changes to their original proposal, so it's in compliance with our new regulations."
Until Tuesday night, City Council, with the exception of members of the Ordinances Committee, hadn't seen AT&T's new proposal. In addition to Rodriguez, other members of the Ordinances Committee include Estela Reyes, Maria de la Cruz and Ana Levy.
"I share the concern of my colleague," Laplante said, referring to comments made earlier by Payano. "I didn't have time to go through these. I looked at the pictures. But I'd rather get them emailed."
Laplante said he ultimately voted in favor of the agreements because the federal Telecommunications Act requires that municipalities approve such communications devices.
"We have very little leverage when it comes to these things," he said. "The delay wasn't worth the wait for better wireless service. Ultimately, we couldn't deny it anyway."
Rodriguez said he did a lot of research on the issue before crafting the ordinance, which he says protects residents from the ill health effects of the high-frequency fields created by the antennae by requiring buffer zones.
He said it also requires AT&T to pay fees: A $500 permit fee for the first five antenna, and $100 for each one after that. The latest batch of antennae approvals, he said, netted the city $700. In addition, the company has to pay an annual, $273 renewal fee for each antenna.