METHUEN — A city councilor has filed a public records request seeking information about Police Chief Joseph Solomon's potential retirement benefits package.
Although Solomon said Wednesday he has no intention of retiring any time soon, City Councilor D.J. Beauregard said he filed the request because he's concerned that the retirement payday, whenever it may come, will be so high the city won't be able to afford it.
"As members of the City Council prepare to address the municipal budget for the upcoming fiscal year, we must develop a more comprehensive understanding of the city of Methuen’s financial liabilities in the event of Chief Joseph Solomon’s retirement from the Methuen Police Department," he wrote in a summary of his records request filed with the city Tuesday.
Beauregard and at least one other city councilor, Steve Saba, said they are concerned that Solomon's lump-sum retirement payout — which does not include his pension — could exceed $1 million. They say the city needs to be prepared for such a budget request. And they say Solomon has been responsible for keeping many of his own payment records over the years, particularly regarding contractual/compensatory time, making those sums suspect.
"I don't trust the chief," Beauregard said Wednesday.
The size of the chief's retirement payout is tied to other union contracts: The benefits he gets must match the benefits that the patrolmen and superior officers receive upon retirement. His salary, and thus his pension, is also dependent on those union contracts, as he earns 2.6 times the highest paid full-time officer, according to his five-year contract, which expires Feb. 28, 2022.
His pension is based on 80 percent of the average of his three highest years of salary.
Kaitlyn Doucette, administrator for the city's Retirement Board, said calculating Solomon's pension is complicated by the fact that the superior officers' contract hasn't been settled. Once it is, then Solomon's salary can be set at 2.6 times the highest paid officer.
If, for example, Solomon's average salary over a three-year period is $200,000, he would earn $160,000 a year for his pension.
LONGTIME CONTRACT DISPUTE
Issues of police union contracts have taken center stage in Methuen politics since the council, in 2017, and then-Mayor Stephen Zanni approved a Superior Officers' Union contract that would have given the five captains on the force salaries of more than $400,000 each — roughly comparable to 180 percent raises.
Those wage hikes were challenged by the council and ensuing Mayor James Jajuga. After a bitter and protracted battle, the city and union ended up in arbitration last year. Then, earlier this year, an arbitrator worked with both sides to come to an agreement which still needs City Council approval. The council has said it will take up the matter in a public forum once face-to-face meetings resume. Currently meetings of more than 10 people are not allowed due to the coronavirus.
Beauregard said the public documents request is an effort to keep a campaign promise.
"We look back at disgust with how the prior mayor (Zanni) and the council approved a contract they didn't read or understand," Beauregard said. "This council is focused on making sure our legacy is that we did the job like the residents asked us to do. That means we ask questions, get information and provide oversight."
Current Mayor Neil Perry said he has provided the chief's retirement information to the council at least twice, including once in January when the city's Chief Administrative Financial Officer Maggie Duprey gave councilors a printout stating that the chief's retirement payout would equal about $256,000, not including his annual pension.
According to the document supplied by Duprey in January, the $256,000 lump sum includes $90,548 for unused sick time, $122,368 for unused vacation time and another $19,931 for accrued vacation time.
"I've provided two answers to the council as far back as February," Perry said in a text message. "I'm not getting into a tennis match. We'll answer the FOIA when COVID allows."
Cities and towns have 10 days to respond to a FOIA request, according to state law.
Solomon confirmed that information about his retirement package was provided by Duprey.
"That's between the CAFO and them," he said. "I don't have anything to do with payroll. I'm going to stay out of it."
COUNCILORS DOUBT ESTIMATE
Beauregard and Saba say the CAFO's breakdown of the chief's retirement payoff is incomplete and therefor inaccurate.
In the spreadsheet provided by Duprey, a line listed as N/A (not available) was "personal" time. It appears Solomon would be eligible for 32 hours of personal, time but it's not clear from the document if he banked any personal time.
Another line of the document lists "contractual/comp" time; however, the amount — $1,922 — comes with an asterisk.
According to the CAFO, the city has only been tracking "contractual/comp" time for Solomon since the start of 2020.
"Previously (it) was only tracked by the department," Duprey said. "I do not know what the prior balance is."
It is this figure, as well as the personal time, that Saba and Beauregard say could be why the lump-sum estimate is too low.
"The mayor gave us some information in January saying it was $256,000," Saba said. "We know it's at least $1 million."
Saba added, "From what we understand, and we kept getting told, the only one who has the actual number is the chief. He has been tracking his own time."