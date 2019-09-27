METHUEN — The City Council will file a formal complaint with the State Ethics Commission against former Mayor Stephen Zanni and the former city councilors who approved unrealistic police contracts in 2017.
On behalf of the city, Attorney Darren Klein wrote a letter to Ethics Commission Chief Monica Bookman on Thursday to request an investigation into how the Rule of Necessity was used at a Methuen City Council meeting Sept. 18, 2017.
The Rule of Necessity is a law that allows an elected board under very limited circumstances to allow participation despite conflicts of interest in order to allow the board to act.
When it came to approving Methuen superior police contracts, five councilors at the time had conflicts of interest. They all contributed to unanimous approval.
The current council is requesting that the Ethics Commission invalidate the votes that were taken Sept. 18, 2017 and rescind or cancel the approval of the superior officers’ contract.
That night, the council’s packet of documents was 230 pages long, the letter states. It included the 35-page police contracts without explanation of what had been changed since the last time it was before the council.
At a special meeting that immediately followed the regular meeting, the council had a required second read of the police contract and voted it through.
The city charter, however, does not allow collective bargaining agreements to be accepted the same day they are presented to the council.
If not halted, the contract would have inflated salaries 183% in a year for superior officers, which equates to as much as $432,295 in pay before overtime.
Methuen’s superior officers would have become some of the highest paid public officials in the country.
At the Sept. 18, 2017 meeting, the council could not convene for a quorum because of the number of councilors with conflicts of interest. Instead of not voting, councilors at the time invoked the Rule of Necessity.
The new council argues their predecessors did not take the steps necessary to invoke the rule, including public disclosure of the nature of the conflict, being under a legal requirement to act, and having no viable alternative.
Earlier this year, the state Inspector General’s Office alerted Mayor James Jajuga and current councilors that dozens of people, including Methuen residents and state and local officials, called, emailed and wrote letters expressing their concerns.
The Inspector General’s Office recommended in February that the council go to the Ethics Commission about it.
When asked about the timing of the inquiry, Methuen Solicitor Richard D’Agostino said Friday “previously, it was not a good legal strategy.”
Klein’s letter elaborates “not only are multiple millions of annual taxpayer dollars at stake, but there is an arbitration hearing already scheduled for October 22, 2019 … as well as additional litigation sure to follow.”
Councilors at the time, some of whom still remain in office, have maintained that the contract they approved was far different from previous versions of the contract they discussed.
“Current city officials who served on the city’s collective bargaining team and attended negotiations would testify that the added language was never discussed,” the letter reads.
They are Jajuga, current Chairwoman Jennifer Kannan and her Vice Chairperson Lynn Vidler.
The previous contract stated that each superior officer would receive a salary equivalent to an additional percentage, dependent on rank, of the maximum patrolman’s salary, the letter states.
But with the contract that was approved, all high-ranking officers would receive the same rank-based percentage of the maximum patrolman’s salary including all added base pay calculations, according to the letter.
Councilors have said the added inflated base salary calculation language was never proposed during negotiations nor had it been included in any previous drafts of the contract.
Kannan, also a candidate for mayor, said in a statement Friday, "I know now more than ever the City Council was misled."
"Someone from the Zanni administration caused two contracts to be circulated, one that was signed by the mayor and the police union representative and another one that was presented to the council," she said. "This is outrageous, and needs to be fully investigated."
It’s also problematic that no financial impact statement or memorandum was ever filed, the letter to the Ethics Commission states.
Jajuga said Friday that he is in strong support of an investigation by the Ethics Commission.
“I agree with the assertion that the so-called 'Rule of Necessity' – the basis upon which I and other members of the council at that time were advised that we could vote on this matter despite conflicts – was misapplied by the city solicitor,” he said.
D'Agostino replied that the determination is for the Ethics Commission, "not for any one of us."
"The mayor has no legal authority to make such an assertion," he said.
A spokesperson at the Ethics Commission would not confirm or deny if a complaint had been received yet due to privacy laws.