LAWRENCE — City councilors voted “no confidence” in school superintendent Cynthia Paris after she repeatedly rebuffed requests to come to their meetings.
Councilors have said they want to discuss issues of school safety, violence, gangs and more with Paris.
Councilor Stephany Infante voted against the no -confidence measure and fellow councilor Maria De La Cruz voted present at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.
But the remaining seven councilors, including Pavel Payano, who re-energized the “no confidence” matter regarding Paris, voted in favor.
Payano said since early 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns councilors have wanted Paris to attend their meetings to address public safety and other issues and “have been refused.”
He said in order for councilors “to do our jobs” they need open lines of communication with department heads.
Councilor Gregory Delrosario recently called for Paris to step down. Hundreds of signatures also recently circulated on petitions.
While Paris is superintendent, the school department is currently in receivership status with the state due to underperformance issues.
Paris reports directly to the Lawrence Alliance for Education Board.
When asked for her reaction to the no-confidence vote, Paris did not respond directly to the issue.
However, Paris, through a spokesperson said she is excited to share important updates with the education board, “including presenting contracts approved by the memberships of both the teacher and custodial unions, the distribution of more than 33,000 free summer reading books for all our K-8 students, and recognizing the 704 graduates of last Friday’s high school commencement.”
Paris further said she “looks forward to continuing a strong finish to the school year, a successful summer reading program, additional progress in labor negotiations with other (Lawrence public school) unions and preparations for a great 2022-23 in Lawrence schools.”
Infante, at the council meeting, said she didn’t think it was fair to vote against Paris while excluding the LAE board.
The LAE board, she said, is comprised of “powerful people in our community and we are excusing them.”
“It starts at the top,” Infante said.
De La Cruz also questioned the role and necessity of the LAE board. She said Jeffrey Riley, commissioner of the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, should address the council on the issue.
In May, Delrosario called for Paris’ removal citing her refusal to meet with city councilors to discuss school violence or a picket that was underway by cafeteria workers.
Delrosario said she was ‘fed up” with the way Paris was handling herself.
Delrosario called for the immediate removal of Paris “on the grounds that many violent issues have occurred under her supervision and no actions have been taken to find a resolution that works for the security of the students and staff.”
