Council votes 'no confidence' in Solomon 

METHUEN — One of the highest paid police chiefs in the country paid the price Monday night as he was raked over the coals by a feisty, combative City Council, whose members took a largely symbolic vote of "no confidence" in the veteran leader of the department.
Voting 8-0-1, with Councilor Nicholas DiZoglio voting "present, the council hoped to send a message not only to police Chief Joseph Solomon, but also to Mayor Neil Perry as he decides whether to renew the chief's contract in 2022.
The vote, taken against the backdrop of an ongoing Police Department audit of which findings are expected in November, came after more than an hour of debate.
"I'm voting present because I have no information," DiZoglio said, suggesting they should wait for the results of the audit and base their vote on concrete information.
"Let's do something that's going to make a change," he added.
Councilor D.J. Beauregard, the original sponsor of the resolution, said he proposed the vote because the chief's salary is too high — hovering at more than $300,000 per year.
"We are known as the city where public sector employees are millionaires," Beauregard said. "It's insane."
His comments were echoed by Councilor Steve Saba, who added, "We've lost confidence in the chief's ability to run that department."
City Councilor Mike Simard, based on his experience as a police officer in Lawrence, criticized Solomon for his hiring practices and the fact that he has two take-home vehicles -- including one Simard said Solomon uses for smoking cigars.
"That's gross mismanagement," Simard said.
In a text message after the meeting, Solomon said the vote was "nothing more than a political attack on the Methuen Police Department and an attempt to slow the progress being made toward modernizing both this agency and the city.
"This is not the first time I've had to endure attacks on my character and my work as chief of police," he wrote. "More than a decade ago politicians with a similar agenda tried to run me out of the job I love by attacking me. This time, they are using a contract that was negotiated two mayors ago against me, but I was not swayed then and will not be swayed now."
At the meeting, Councilor Joel Faretra noted that during budget talks, one department head — Fire Chief Tim Sheehy — worked with the council to come up with ways to save jobs by raiding an account in the Fire Department used for vehicle purchases.
"Then the police chief said, 'I hope I can get some of that money,'" Faretra recalled. "If you want to save jobs, you look in-house to do it."
Councilor Eunice Zeigler at first seemed to agree with DiZoglio, noting that the resolution appeared to focus solely on the chief's exorbitant contract.
"This does nothing," she said. "This does not address the concerns that were just expressed. Why not wait until we have the results of the audit, so we have everything on the table?"
Councilor Jessica Finocchiaro seemed more concerned about the legal ramifications of the vote, asking City Solicitor Richard D'Agostino repeatedly if the council was making the right move.
"We got an email that laws were violated with respect to notification," she said, referring, apparently, to an email from the mayor's chief of staff, Jana DiNatale, that the law required the council to give the chief 48 hours advance notice before taking such a vote.
D'Agostino countered that because it was not an investigation, it was really no more than an opinion, and therefore 48 hours notice was not required.
"Is this defaming the chief?" he asked. "These things may be uncomfortable or unpleasant, but you are within your authority to express your opinion. The plaintiff would have to prove actual malice."
Simard then amended the resolution to add wording about how the chief's hiring practices were "exposing the city to liability and adversely affecting the morale of the department."
The amendment passed narrowly, on a 5-4 vote with councilors Simard, Allison Saffie, Zeigler, Beauregard and Council Chairman James McCarty voting in favor while Finnocchiaro, Saba, DiZoglio and Faretra voted against it.
Just prior to the final vote, McCarty said, "This vote is long overdue. The central question is, 'Do you have confidence in the chief moving forward.' My answer is 'no.'"