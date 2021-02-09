Councilor issues Fire Hydrant Challenge to children

LAWRENCE — The city’s Prospect Hill neighborhood is a little bit safer thanks to the work of Parthum Elementary School third-grader Jaydan Garcia, the latest winner in City Council President Marc Laplate’s Fire Hydrant Challenge.
Jaydan, 8, is one of several students in the city to take part in Laplante’s contest that involves shoveling out fire hydrants citywide after snowstorms in exchange for a $10 Dunkin' gift card. This is the second year Laplante has run the challenge.
Councilor Maria de la Cruz, who represents the Prospect Hill neighborhood where Jaydan lives, was especially thrilled to see one of her young residents participating.
"I was excited to find out there are still good people in the community. I'm glad families are teaching their kids to give back," said de la Cruz, who is the president of the "Dan" neighborhood association. "It's so important for kids to see other kids helping out."
Laplante agrees.
“The Fire Hydrant Challenge provides our youth with a civic involvement opportunity that saves our firefighters time in an emergency,” Laplante said. “The bonus is that the students receive a $10 Dunkin' gift card. It’s a win for everyone.”
This year, Laplante is giving students who participate a $10 Dunkin’ gift card using money left over from his election campaign fund. Last year, he distributed Dairy Queen gift cards.
Laplante said he first heard of a similar challenge from a friend, Matt O’Malley, who sits on the Boston City Council representing Jamaica Plain.
“He’s been doing this program for several years and I thought it would be great to try it in Lawrence,” Laplante said.
Five gift cards have been given out so far, and the councilor has received support from Lawrence Public Schools, City Hall and the Fire Department.
"I'm very grateful for the efforts of Councilor Laplante,” Mayor Kendrys Vasquez said. “He's very committed to the efforts of the city. Him providing a gift card is very generous."
Fire Capt. Eric Zahn, president of local union 146, explains the small gestures pay big dividends for firefighters when seconds matter.
“We’d like to thank all the kids for doing this, but I do want to stress the importance of doing it safely and with adult supervision,” Zahn said. “It’s getting dark out earlier, so be sure to be safe.”
Zahn suggests shoveling a 3-foot path around the hydrant so that firefighters can walk freely in all directions around it. Also be sure to brush any snow from the top of the hydrant so they can see what color the hydrant cap is.
“The hydrants are color coded, which determines how many gallons per minute you’ll get from that hydrant. We want to make sure the cap is visible so we know what we’re getting when we tie into it,” he said. “Shoveling us out 3 feet around would do a world of good.”
The Lawrence Fire Department currently has 135 members, Zahn said.
Here are the rules for Council President Laplante’s Fire Hydrant Challenge:
1. Take a picture of the fire hydrant before shoveling.
2. Take a picture of the fire hydrant after shoveling (it should be shoveled between 2 to 3 feet all around the fire hydrant)
3. A Lawrence student must be involved in the shoveling.
4. Send the pictures to Laplante (with the location) via email (Marclaplante@rocketmail.com). He will award a $10 Dunkin’ gift card as a token of his appreciation for the effort.
5. One gift card is given per fire hydrant. The challenge is open for the first 20 fire hydrants.