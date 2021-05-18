LAWRENCE — Nearly one month after the early-morning car crash that killed a Lawrence mother of two, City Council President Marc Laplante is demanding local leaders prioritize a study to assess safety in the area known as 5 Corners.
Laplante put an item on the Tuesday council agenda asking his colleagues to consider promoting and endorsing a traffic study and improvements at the intersection of Winthrop Avenue, South Union and Exeter streets in South Lawrence, he said in a statement.
That area, located in Laplante's district F, is where 25-year-old Gabriela Hernandez was killed in a crash shortly before 12:30 a.m. on April 29.
“What happened on that early Thursday morning was shocking,” Laplante said. “A city-funded study has begun to evaluate options to improve this intersection. This review must be a priority and placed on top of any list. Further loss of life or injury cannot continue.”
According to Laplante, the Lawrence Police Department has conducted several 5 Corners traffic operations to crack down on speeding there.
From Jan. 1 to April 15, police issued 155 traffic and moving violation citations at the intersection. In the first two weeks of April, according to police, 45 citations were issued for speeding.
“It is clear that the police are making efforts to change dangerous driving behaviors in the area, but it is not enough,” Laplante said. “Residents are rightfully concerned about 5 Corners, but it will take more than police presence. I am eager to review and implement the structural recommendations made by traffic engineers and other experts.”
No charges have yet been filed in the crash that killed Hernandez.
Hernandez, a home health aide and married mom, was a passenger in a 2011 Honda Civic that was struck by a gray 2006 Acura at the intersection of Winthrop Avenue and South Union Street at 12:23 a.m. on April 29. Relatives said she was on her way to Wendy's with a friend when the crash occurred.
The driver of the Honda Civic, a 20-year-old Lawrence woman, was in critical condition after the crash.
The three occupants of the Acura, a 31-year old Lawrence man, a 29-year old Lawrence man and a 29-year-old Methuen man, were taken to Lawrence General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.