LAWRENCE — City Councilor Greg Delrosario is calling for the removal of Lawrence Public School Superintendent Cynthia Paris saying she refuses to meet with city councilors about pressing issues including school violence and a picket underway by cafeteria workers.
“I am fed up with the way she is handling herself and she doesn’t want to meet with anybody. That’s a no-no for me. I don’t like that,” Delrosario, who represents District C, told The Eagle-Tribune on Tuesday.
Delrosario wrote to Gov. Charlie Baker, Jeffrey Riley, commissioner of the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Mayor Brian DePena and members of the Lawrence Alliance for Education board on Tuesday afternoon.
In his letter, which he said he wrote on “behalf of the city of Lawrence,” Delrosario spoke of “continuous issues that are happening under the supervision” of Paris.
He said Paris has been invited to various City Council meetings but has not attending any of the meetings since 2018.
“Her responses have been through her secretary or through her email only,” Delrosario wrote.
“We as a city are requesting a response as how to move forward in the best manner for the children and parents of our city,” he wrote.
Paris, through a spokesperson, declined to comment on Delrosario’s letter.
Delrosario said issues councilors wish to discuss with her include:
- Bullying of a student at the Arlington School that resulted in an assault.
- Cafeteria workers who picketed in front of the school department “regarding unfair wages and she has yet to meet with them to find a resolution.”
- Safety issues at city schools “that are in need of immediate action or resolutions” that city councilors on the public safety committee want to discuss and address.
“Our children’s education and safety should be a priority and Ms. Paris is demonstrating otherwise,” Delrosario wrote.
He called for the immediate removal of Paris “on the grounds that many violent issues have occurred under her supervision and no actions have been taken to find a resolution that works for the security of the students and staff.”
Cafeteria workers launched a picket last week, pointing to their wage scale which runs from $13.13 per hour to $14.21 per hour. The wage scale as of July 1, 2009, was $11.57 to $13.23, according to information provided by the union.
Additionally, LPS hires emergency/substitute cafeteria workers and pays them $14.25 per hour, according to union leadership.
“Why the LPS treat temps better is not only unfair, it is unacceptable and we see it as union busting,” according to Lisa Ireson, SEIU business agent.
