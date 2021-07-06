LAWRENCE — The majority will be paid by the state - but city councilors Tuesday night approved borrowing $58 million to build a new police station on Lowell Street.
The current police building at 90 Lowell St. is crumbling, overcrowded, has air quality issues and leaks during even minor storms. Office trailers are lined up outside and the community division has to operate out of offices on Merrimack Street due to space issues.
Even the front lobby of the police station is cramped, leaving little space for people to speak with officers or discuss a pressing issue, said Police Chief Roy Vasque.
The new building, which will be built directly across from the current station, is "well needed and well deserved," Vasque said.
"This will be a jewel of the Commonwealth," said Vasque after Tuesday night's vote.
The six councilors present, the majority needed, voted in favor of borrowing the $58 million following a brief public hearing. The state in 2020 committed to giving the city $49 million in reimbursement to build the new police building.
In the end, the city will only be on the hook for $9 million.
Councilors Ana Levy, Jorge Gonzalez and Maria De La Cruz did not attend the meeting and did not vote on the spending plan.
Councilor David Abdoo said the project remains a priority for both police and the citizens of Lawrence.
The money the city will need to spend is a "down payment on the future of public safety," Abdoo said.
Vasque said the new police building was a priority for former Mayor Daniel Rivera, who worked to secure the $49 million reimbursement from Gov. Charlie Baker's administration.
The hope is to break ground sometime this year, said Vasque, who has met with the project architect.
"I am thankful so many people understand the current building is way past its life span," Vasque said.
The plan is to build a new police station right next to the fire department, on land that's currently used as a police parking lot. The site of the old police station will then be redeveloped into a much needed, two-deck parking garage.
The new station will have large meeting room which will be used by police and city officials but also will be available for public use and meetings, he said.
Vasque said the community room will be a safe, accessible area for all community groups to meet "in a building they can be proud of ... It's something we have been looking forward to."
Context Architecture of Boston has been selected for the project.
Other Context Architecture projects have included the Andover Public Safety Complex, Haverhill Police Station, North Andover Central Fire Station, Chelsea Police Station, fire stations in Burlington, Uxbridge and Westford, and other municipal projects throughout Massachusetts, according to the firm's website.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.