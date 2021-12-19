METHUEN — City councilors are attempting to increase their authority over municipal spending in the wake of the hazard pay controversy creating problems with the budget.
Council Chairman Steve Saba, Vice Chairman D.J. Beauregard and Councilors Jessica Finnochiaro and Mike Simard drafted an ordinance to amend sections 7-3 and 7-A of the municipal code, according to a public document released ahead of Monday’s City Council meeting.
Councilors drafted the proposed ordinance last week — less than a month after the state Executive Office of Administration and Finance told Perry and Chief Administration and Finance Officer Maggie Duprey that the city must return $140,000 that went to restaurants and $500,000 in COVID-19 hazard pay issued to 346 essential employees shortly before the holidays last year.
Currently, councilors have the ability to approve contracts that involve transactions in amounts of $50,000 and higher.
Now, the governing body hopes to lower that threshold to $5,000.
Councilors would not have to approve routine payroll costs, according to the ordinance drafted by the councilors.
They would, however, need to approve expenditures that together total $5,000 or more.
According to the councilors, the provision was put into place, in part, to avoid the unlawful practice of bid-splitting, which “carries fines and penalties for intentional violations, pursuant to Chapter 30B of (state) General Laws,” councilors wrote.
At Monday night’s meeting, a discussion is likely to take place that will include whether or not members are able to exercise such authority given the city’s oversight under Chapter 278.
The state law known as Chapter 278 was put into place in the city in 2018 to address a $4 million school budget deficit.
With it came the appointment of Duprey, hired by the city, and fiscal stability officer Sean Cronin, appointed by the state.
Defending his position to issue the hazard pay stipends this week, Perry said he is looking at all available options to return the money.
“This is not falling on the taxpayers – yet. If it does, my thoughts would be not to take it from free cash,” Perry said.
“I would look at the section of the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) rules that allows us to make up the revenue we lost in 2020.”
The council meets at 7 p.m. Monday in the Searles Building of City Hall, 41 Pleasant St.
The meeting will also be aired locally on Methuen cable TV Comcast channel 8 and Verizon channel 32. A live stream of the meeting is available at www.methuentv.org/methuen-government-tv-live-stream/.