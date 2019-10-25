Councilors say they weren't told about chief's crash

LAWRENCE — Some city councilors are crying foul because they weren’t told about police Chief Roy Vasque’s accident in which he totaled his city-issued 2018 Chevy Tahoe on the night of Sept. 28 in Reading.
City Council President Kendrys Vasquez said he was surprised to read about the crash in Thursday’s edition of The Eagle-Tribune.
“That was the first time I had heard about it,” Vasquez said. “I wish we had been notified. ... Both the chief and the mayor should have informed the City Council.”
Neither Mayor Dan Rivera nor Vasque told city councilors about the crash, which happened, according to the accident report, when a dog or a coyote ran in front of his SUV at about 11:23 p.m. that Saturday night as he was headed south near 122 Main St., also known as Route 28. He swerved and slammed into a utility pole, demolishing the front end of the black Tahoe and causing an airbag to open.
According to the Reading police log from that night, two police cruisers, a fire engine, a ladder truck, an ambulance and the municipal light department were called to the scene.
“Even though he’s OK, which is my primary concern, I think we should have been informed of an incident of this nature,” Vasquez said. “Given the responsibility he has in the city as chief, it’s important we are informed. It would have been good to know as soon as it happened.”
Mayor Dan Rivera agreed Thursday that he should have told the council president.
“The incident happened the day after the last Columbia Gas incident,” Rivera said, referring to a gas leak Sept. 27 that shut down part of South Lawrence, causing evacuations and business closures. “The chief told me in a timely manner. I failed to communicate it to the council president and I take full responsibility for that. We will do better in the future.”
Chief Vasque said he did what he was supposed to do.
“I told my boss and it was his responsibility to tell them,” Vasque said Thursday. “No one got hurt, no one got charged.”
He said the crash seems to be getting a lot of attention because former Lawrence police officer, William Green, has been posting about it on his Facebook page.
“Green has a vendetta against the department,” Vasque said, noting that the ex-cop has made statements on social media that he and the mayor were covering up the accident. “In this day and age, you can’t hide anything.”
Other councilors said Thursday they had no knowledge of the crash until reading about it in the newspaper or seeing Green’s Facebook posts.
“I’m not surprised I hadn’t heard about it,” said at-large councilor Pavel Payano. “There are a lot of things that happen in City Hall that don’t get disseminated to the City Council. I’m a big proponent of transparency. While it doesn’t look like anything was done wrong, I think it’s important for city councilors, and the public, to be aware of any issues going on within any department.”
He said that while “accidents can happen to anyone,” the mayor needs to address such incidents in an open way to take away suspicions that something underhanded is going on.
“When dealing with issues like this, it’s easy for the public to perceive something improper was done,” he said. “It’s important everyone is briefed, so we can tell the public everything is on the up and up.”
He added, “It could just be an email. I wish I had received an email, saying what occurred. I think this was innocently missed, not that the department was trying to cover something up.”
Council Vice President Jeovanny Rodriguez said he heard grumblings about what happened from people in the community.
“Somebody told me about it and that he was off duty,” Rodriguez said. “I have no say in it. I have no details. There is a lot of stuff the mayor doesn’t share. I am curious about what happened, but he’s fine, that’s the big concern. He’s a human being.”
District F Councilor Marc Laplante said he found out about the crash from the paper but that it’s not unusual for the City Council to be out of the loop on such things.
“I can’t imagine this is the first time a city official has gotten into an accident,” he said. “I’ve heard in the past, other police cruisers have been in an accident. Sometimes you hear about it, sometimes you don’t. From my perspective, not being informed is not unusual.”
He said that in the past, the only way he might have found out about it is if the mayor’s budget included a request for a replacement vehicle and councilors began asking why a new vehicle might be needed.
Vasque is now driving another city-issued Chevy Tahoe, according to police spokesperson Tom Cuddy.
“Should we know about it?” Laplante asked. “I don’t know. I just want to make sure the chief is OK. It seems like he’s doing fine. I think he’s doing a great job for the city. We want him to be on the job.”
District E City Councilor David Abdoo said he didn’t know about the accident, either.
“I had read some chatter on social media but I never heard it from official sources,” he said. “I didn’t read about it until it was in the Tribune.”
He said he wasn’t concerned about that, either.
“If there was a crime committed, or wrongdoing, or something strange, we should be informed immediately,” Abdoo said. “He is a public official, driving a public vehicle in another town. But in this case, it sounds like it was an accident that occurred in another town. I don’t believe it’s a cover-up. I take it at face value. The guy hit a telephone pole. It was responded to by public safety. There was no crime, or even suspected negligence, or any kind of motor infraction.”