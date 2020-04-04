METHUEN — Six of the nine city councilors signed a letter last week to Mayor Neil Perry seeking to bring back suspended police officer Arthur Hardy ahead of his May 18 reinstatement date.
Hardy was suspended without pay in May 2019 for 270 days after he was accused of mishandling evidence at a "shots fired" call in the summer of 2018.
The April 2 letter to the mayor, penned by At-Large Councilor D.J. Beauregard, calls for Hardy to be brought back to the department before the end of his 270-day suspension because the punishment meted out to him was extreme and because, during this time of coronavirus crisis, "all hands must be on deck."
"While we do not condone Officer Hardy's alleged actions if those allegations are true, we firmly believe that his punishment was not consistent with how other officers were or are disciplined for alleged misconduct," the letter states.
The letter goes on to compare punishment against Hardy to punishment against police Chief Joseph Solomon, who was suspended for three days and then for a year for the department's alleged mishandling of federal grants.
"While the chief's employment was ultimately terminated and then restored, the initial disciplinary actions taken against the chief stand in stark contrast to Officer Hardy's absurdly disproportionate punishment," according to the letter.
It then goes on to say that the punishment against Hardy was "retaliatory in nature" because Hardy, as former head of the police patrolmen's union, had "sought to hold the police department's leadership accountable."
According to a May 10, 2019 account in The Eagle-Tribune, Hardy went to 195 Haverhill St. on Aug. 1, 2018 to investigate the "shots fired" report, according to a disciplinary document written by Paul Fahey, chief of staff for then-Mayor James Jajuga.
A disciplinary hearing was held March 7 with Solomon and Alfred Donovan, of AFD Management, testifying on behalf of the city. Hardy testified on his own behalf, according to the documents.
Donovan was a consultant Solomon had previously used to investigate internal matters within the Police Department. Donovan concluded Hardy violated Methuen police procedures regarding collection, processing and preservation of evidence, according to the documents.
Fahey, in his disciplinary document, wrote that Hardy retrieved and then lost a bullet fragment from a hole in the wall at the residence.
Perry said Saturday that he will comply with whatever the arbitrator says. An arbitrator is scheduled to rule on the case April 13.
"If Hardy was overly punished, we will comply" with the arbitrator, he said, noting that the arbitrator could decide that Hardy is owed back pay.
"If the arbitrator finds the punishment was excessive, he'll get money back," Perry said, adding that he would respond to the council's letter Monday, April 6.
Solomon refused to comment on the case, referring a call to the city's Human Resources Department.
Hardy could not be reached for comment.
The six councilors who signed the letter to Perry were Chairman James McCarty, Beauregard, Joel Faretra, Steve Saba, Allison Saffie and Mike Simard.
The councilors who refused to sign it were Nicholas DiZoglio, Jessica Finocchiaro and Eunice Zeigler.