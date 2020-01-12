LAWRENCE — Migdalia Moreno and her fiance', Roy Cahoon, had just finished their yoga class as guests were arriving for their wedding.
They didn't have to change into anything fancy, and weren't even wearing shoes as they re-entered the studio at Body & Brain Yoga and Tai Chi, located in the Riverwalk complex.
Not to take another class, but to say their vows before Tewksbury Town Clerk Denise Graffeo while tranquil music for mediation played in the background.
"We wanted to get married in a place that made us both feel good," said Cahoon, 56.
It was his and Moreno's second marriage and they weren't looking for anything fancy, just something warm and comfortable like a broken-in pair of slippers.
Moreno, 50, said she began taking yoga classes at the studio about a year ago following thyroid surgery. Her doctor said yoga might help her recover more quickly, so she searched online and found a Body & Brain franchise run by Sholeh Gharib of Andover and Barbara Mafeo of Melrose.
"I loved it right away and told Roy, 'This place is great,' so he joined as well," said Moreno, who was already familiar with the city since she worked in the office of Lawrence General Hospital a few years ago.
As the tranquil music played, the Tewksbury couple stood among a small gathering of family members and friends to exchange their wedding vows Saturday afternoon.
Following the ceremony, Mafeo offered a toast, which included nonalcoholic champagne.
"May it be your goal to create a oneness between you both," she said, moments before the couple cut their wedding cake.
Cahoon, a truck driver, said his job can be stressful at times and that he's learned to calm himself through the classes he takes at Body & Brain, which also offers training in tai chi, breathwork and guided meditation.
"I came to love it here as well, as these classes make me feel better," Cahoon said.
Mafeo said it was the first wedding she and Gharib held at their studio, which they opened four years ago.
"When Migdalia told me, I was so touched that I cried," Mafeo said. "I told our students, who were invited to attend, and even notified our headquarters in Sedona (Arizona) of what we were planning."
The couple held their official wedding ceremony among family members and friends in Lawrence, including Cahoon's sister, Barbara Devico of Quincy, his brother Jerome Cahoon of Acushnet, his mother, Barbara Cain of Quincy, as well as Moreno's friend Paola Gutierrez of Revere.
But they are planning a big celebration with Moreno's family in her native Puerto Rico once everything settles down following recent earthquakes there.
"I think that having a wedding in a yoga studio was a wonderful and different idea," Devico said. "It's very peaceful here."
Roy Cahoon joked that "maybe we'll open a yoga studio and chapel."
Following the ceremony, the couple and their guests went out to dinner at Salvatore's Restaurant in the Riverwalk complex.