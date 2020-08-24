SALEM, Mass. — Family members of a teen killed in a 2018 highway crash were ready to issue victim impact statements in Salem Superior Court on Friday afternoon.
However, due to a scheduling miscommunication, a lobby conference for Emily McGovern, 21, of Methuen, was not held as expected.
Attorneys discuss potential resolutions to cases before a judge during a lobby conference. Those impacted by the alleged crimes are allowed to give verbal or written impact statements during the court hearing.
McGovern's hearing in the vehicular homicide case was rescheduled until Oct. 2.
She is charged with motor vehicle homicide while under the influence of intoxicating liquor and being reckless or negligent, as well as manslaughter by motor vehicle, operating under the influence of intoxicating liquor.
Investigators said McGovern was driving a 2004 Lincoln LS sedan on the afternoon of March 31, 2018, when the car flipped onto its hood on the shoulder of Interstate 495 north in Haverhill. Her friend,18-year-old Alexis Spartz, was killed in the crash.
Numerous members of Spartz's family were present in court and on a virtual call into the courtroom Friday.
Spartz was a 2017 Methuen High graduate.
McGovern, of Methuen, remains free on personal recognizance in the case but has been ordered not to use alcohol or drugs and to submit to random screenings. She also must wear a scram device, which detects alcohol in the body.
Both speed and alcohol were factors in the accident, according to investigators.
McGovern was traveling at 107 mph before the crash according to the car's data recorder, a police report states.
Blood tests showed McGovern had a blood alcohol level of .196, according to the police report. The legal blood alcohol limit for people under 21 is .02. For people over 21, the limit is .08.
The crash scene was chaotic, resulting in confusion over who was driving the car, state police said.
Initial reports said that Spartz was behind the wheel, but within a couple days, state police issued a retraction that said another young person was driving. They did not name McGovern at that time.
