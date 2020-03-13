Offices in Lawrence and Salem, Massachusetts, courts are closed Friday after a Superior Court employee under quarantine reported "flu-like symptoms," according to officials.
The clerk's office in Lawrence Superior Court as well as clerk's offices in Salem Superior and Salem District Courts are closed "due to an abundance of caution," according Jennifer Donahue, Massachusetts Trial Court spokesperson.
Emergency matters are being handled in Peabody District Court, Donahue said.
"A Superior Court employee has reported flu-like symptoms after beginning a 14-day quarantine on March 11. The employee was tested and awaits results.
The closing of the court office comes after courthouses in both Lawrence and Salem underwent a "deep clean" after a trial court employee was exposed to coronavirus, commonly known as COVID-19.
Donahue said on Thursday that "a trial court employee had contact several days ago with a friend who has since tested positive from COVID-19. The employee’s spouse had more recent contact with the same friend.”
The employee, who has not been named, is currently at home for a 14-day self quarantine as protection.
The employee had been in Lawrence Superior Court and the Ruane Judicial Center in Salem in recent days, Donahue said.
“The Trial Court Facilities department has conducted a deep clean to disinfect both courthouses,” Donahue said.
Court employees were told the worker socialized with the infected person from Feb. 29 to March 1. And then her husband associated with him on March 7 and 8. The court worker learned of the positive test on March 10, according to employees.
The deep clean is among preventive efforts being taken at courthouses across the state due to coronavirus, she added.
Donahue on Friday said the "Trial Court is coordinating closely with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health in efforts to protect the health of court staff and the public."
