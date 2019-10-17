Court records show history of violence

PELHAM, N.H. — The 37-year-old man accused of opening fire at a Bridge Street church Saturday morning is a Latin Kings gang member previously convicted in Massachusetts for a violent assault on a woman, according to court records.
Dale Holloway, who most recently lived at 549 Lake Ave., Manchester, New Hampshire, according to court papers, served time in prison for a conviction in Plymouth County for assault and battery and intimidation of a witness.
He was released from MCI-Cedar Junction just 10 months prior to the church shooting, in December 2018, said Jason Dobson, spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Correction.
Also, Holloway was convicted in 2003 in Suffolk County for assault to kill and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to court records.
This week authorities charged Holloway with attempted murder and being a convicted felon illegally in possession of a firearm after they say he shot Bishop Stanley Choate, 75, and bride-to-be Claire McMullen, 60, during a wedding at the New England Pentecostal Ministries Church, 955 Bridge St., Pelham.
Using a .380 caliber handgun, Holloway also struck the groom, Mark Castiglione, 60, in the head, authorities said.
McMullen and Castiglione were treated and released from area hospitals. Choate remains in serious condition at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, police said.
Holloway was arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Nashua and remains held without bail. His next bail hearing is scheduled for Oct. 22.
In the Plymouth County case, Holloway forced his way into the woman's home while wearing a ski mask, according to court documents. There he "controlled her for the next three days, and told her they should poison their food and kill themselves or steal a van and crash it into a tree," the documents state.
An attorney for Holloway later tried to overturn his convictions by arguing, in part, that evidence of his "prior bad acts" involving the woman should not have been admitted during his trial. Court documents describing those acts said Holloway:
- Gave the victim a black eye and broken nose;
- Raped and impregnated her;
- Was "verbally and physically abusive toward the victim, including throwing her into an icy shower, beating her with a belt, locking her out of the house while she was naked and telling her to kill herself':
- Punched her in the face and broke her jaw after he brought two women to their home to make a pornographic movie and she made a "funny face";
- Told the victim he'd joined the Latin Kings gang and "if she did not obey him, he or someone else would hurt her"; and
- Forced the woman to sign a contract saying she would be with him forever.
Holloway was sentenced to 4 to 7 years in state prison in the case. The appeals court upheld the conviction.
After last week's church attack, Holloway was also charged with second-degree assault on Mullen, the bride, and simple assault on Castiglione, the groom. He was charged immediately after the shooting with first-degree assault for wounding Choate.
Holloway faces an array of sentences in New Hampshire, including life in prison for the attempted murder charge.
Holloway is stepson of the late Luis Garcia, pastor of the same Pentecostal church where the shooting occurred, according to authorities. Garcia was murdered earlier this month in Londonderry. Brandon Castiglione, 24, has been charged with his murder.
Brandon Castiglione is the son of the groom hurt in Sunday's attack, Mark Castiglione, authorities said.
The familial ties are something that prosecutors are investigating as they try to pinpoint a motive for the Saturday shooting, according to authorities.
