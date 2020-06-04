COVID-19 closures claim Newburyport restaurant        

NEWBURYPORT — When restaurants across the city get the green light to reopen months after the coronavirus forced their doors closed back in March, Andiamo restaurant will not be among them.
In a Facebook post Thursday morning, the owner of the Winter Street restaurant wrote that they would be closing its Newburyport location and focusing on its other restaurant in Chelmsford.
“We are very sad to announce that we will not be reopening our Newburyport location. We want to thank everyone in Newburyport, as well as the surrounding communities, for your support and friendship. The COVID-19 continues to have a devastating impact on the restaurant industry and small businesses... we are thankful that our Chelmsford location will remain open. This is not a goodbye to our Andiamo Newburyport guests... this is simply we look forward to welcoming you in Chelmsford,” the post reads.
Located next to Angry Donut close to Washington Street, Jim Rogers’ Italian restaurant has been a local favorite for years. In addition to its food, the restaurant was known for weekly jazz performances and other live music during the week.
Mark Iannuccillo, Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry vice president, called the news “really sad,” adding that he met his wife there.
“It’s definitely a huge hit for our Newburyport restaurant scene, but we wish them well for sure,” Iannuccillo said.
Rogers did not return an email for comment on Thursday.